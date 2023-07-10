Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Lewis Hamilton's British GP 'Fits Will Blow Your Mind

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

It's a big day for F1 fans: race day at the British Grand Prix 2023. For fashion heads, it's another day to gawk at the event's luxury fashion — specifically, style moments issued by the always impeccably dressed Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton decided to blow folks' minds this go-around, stepping out in Martine Rose for the grand ole race day.

The driver wore the designer's silky blue bomber jacket paired with the "Blow Your Mind" t-shirt (see what I did there) and black jeans, fresh off the runway from the Martine Rose's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

As far as footwear goes, Hamilton wore a pair of classic black Timbs. I would've loved to see him keep it all Martine with the brand's forthcoming Nike Shox Mules or collaborative Clarks.

Regardless, it's a look!

With the F1 'fit king on the scene, the Martine Rose was but one of many stylish moments served by Hamilton during the British GP. Actually, the British driver pulled stylish stops all weekend, courtesy of British designers (with a side of French with Louis Vuitton).

For one day, Hamilton stepped out in a pre-dirtied, bespoke Mowalola look inspired by the London-based brand's Fall 2023 collection. Another moment saw Hamilton serve in a Saul Nash rust-colored tracksuit (another British designer) and Salomon sneakers.

And last but certainly not least, Hamilton shut down the paddock in a custom Louis Vuitton Damier 'fit based on a similar look from Pharrell Williams' debut SS24 collection.

Hamilton, who attended the blowout LV show, is the latest stylish presence to give the collection a proper post-runway spotlight, alongside A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott.

All looks were again styled by Eric McNeal, whose been working with the Hamilton for a while now and given us moments like the racer's stealthy Rick Owens outfit and delicious un-suits.

Indeed, the undisputed style combo, that's Hamilton and McNeal, just don't miss — and the British GP 'fits is further proof.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
