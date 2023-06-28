Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Travis Scott Joins Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Family

Written by Sam Cole in Style

Paris Fashion Week might be over, but Pharrell's Louis Vuitton era is just getting started. Fresh off the runway and straight onto the streets, the SS24 collection's seeding program is bearing fruit. The latest star to fill their boots? Travis Scott, of course.

It was only a matter of time before Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton collection started creeping into everyday life. Don't get your hopes up just yet; it'll be a while longer before you get your chance to secure pieces, but friends of Pharrell are already showing up and showing out.

Over the weekend, Lil Uzi Vert stepped into a full LV SS24 look, characterized by heavy use of pearl embellishment from head to waist, oozing his statement flair.

Now, it's Travis Scott's turn to flex. Currently on a slow-burn promotional run for his long-awaited album Utopia, Travis Scott has been making a string of public appearances, such as at Cannes Film Festival, often carrying a Utopia-branded briefcase.

As well as the briefcase, he's been seen wearing alternate versions of his Reverse Swoosh Nike Air Jordan 1 Low, suggesting new sneakers may also be on the way.

While out for dinner, his collaborative AJ1s made another appearance; this time around, free of Utopia branding.

To complete the look, he threw on a Louis Vuitton leather striped rugby shirt (which appeared in the show in an alternate colorway) and checkered leather shorts.

Throughout the summer, you can expect to see plenty more of Pharrell's LV collection on his famous friends, especially those in album mode.

