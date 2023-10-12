Louis Vuitton's $2K Bag Vase Costs More Than the Real Deal

It's a bag. It's a vase. It's $2,390. Meet Louis Vuitton's latest ultra-luxe offering: a porcelain flower receptacle shaped like the brand's famed Noé BB bag.

Part of Louis Vuitton's annual holiday gifting collection, the vase joins the maison's bevy of luxurified lifestyle items: Highlights include monogrammed dumbbells, leather-handled jump ropes, and a $3,000 speaker (which, by the way, is back on LV's website just in time for gifting season).

The Noé BB vase follows in the footsteps of several fashion-conscious sculptors turning iconic accessories into homeware. Idea Generale, an Italian design duo, offers ceramic vases shaped like Maison Margiela's Tabi boot. Original Rose, a plant design studio run by NYC artist Olivia Rose, has sold sneaker-shaped planters modeled after Balenciaga's Triple S and Nike's Air Force 1 for years — she even introduced a planter replicating Louis Vuitton's Speedy bag back in 2020.

These homewares are all (relatively) more affordable than the real deal. For example, a pair of wearable Tabi boots will set you back about $1,000 while Idea Generale's ceramic reinterpretation costs roughly $220. Louis Vuitton's leather Noé BB purse prices at around $1,600 — but the Noé BB vase is $2,390.

In "girl math": That's $23.90 per use, if you buy 100 bouquets per year (that's a new arrangement every 3.65 days). It all shakes out — right?!