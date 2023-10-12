Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Louis Vuitton's $2K Bag Vase Costs More Than the Real Deal

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

It's a bag. It's a vase. It's $2,390. Meet Louis Vuitton's latest ultra-luxe offering: a porcelain flower receptacle shaped like the brand's famed Noé BB bag.

Part of Louis Vuitton's annual holiday gifting collection, the vase joins the maison's bevy of luxurified lifestyle items: Highlights include monogrammed dumbbells, leather-handled jump ropes, and a $3,000 speaker (which, by the way, is back on LV's website just in time for gifting season).

The Noé BB vase follows in the footsteps of several fashion-conscious sculptors turning iconic accessories into homeware. Idea Generale, an Italian design duo, offers ceramic vases shaped like Maison Margiela's Tabi boot. Original Rose, a plant design studio run by NYC artist Olivia Rose, has sold sneaker-shaped planters modeled after Balenciaga's Triple S and Nike's Air Force 1 for years — she even introduced a planter replicating Louis Vuitton's Speedy bag back in 2020.

These homewares are all (relatively) more affordable than the real deal. For example, a pair of wearable Tabi boots will set you back about $1,000 while Idea Generale's ceramic reinterpretation costs roughly $220. Louis Vuitton's leather Noé BB purse prices at around $1,600 — but the Noé BB vase is $2,390.

In "girl math": That's $23.90 per use, if you buy 100 bouquets per year (that's a new arrangement every 3.65 days). It all shakes out — right?!

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Denim Small Shopper
Telfar x Ugg
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XB
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Recycled Half-Zip Wool Fl
Highsnobiety HS05
$200
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Travis Scott Joins Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Family
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Louis Vuitton's SS24 Show Featured a Major Beauty Collab: Humanrace x Pat McGrath
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Louis Vuitton's $3K Alien Spaceship Speaker Is Back
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Dr. Martens has revealed its new 14XX footwear initiative.
    EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Martens' 14XX Is a New (But Old) Era For the Brand
    • Sneakers
  • IVY PARK x adidas NOIR Collection
    IVY PARK & adidas' Final Drop Might Be Its Best
    • Style
  • An exhaustive list of David Beckham's hairstyles from over the years.
    Inside David Beckham's Hairstyle Museum
    • Style
  • Swirl Fleece
    The Sweet, Green Life. Parks Projects Has Fall on Lock
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • New Balance's WRPD Runner silhouette returns for FW23 in two new colorways.
    Two More New Balance WRPD Runners? Yes Please!
    • Sneakers
  • Rick Owens Double Bumper Sneaker
    Thicc Boys to Amplify Proportions to Astronomical Levels
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023