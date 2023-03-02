What’s an LV Sneaker To Some Is a Blank Canvas to Others

Louis Vuitton and the world of art have gone hand-in-hand for longer than any of us have been about, with its latest Yayoi Kusama collaboration just one recent shining example.

In fact, fashion and art have been in cahoots since the beginning, with the two seamlessly overlapping to a point where it’s often hard to differentiate between the two. I’m essentially talking about couture.

Yet when it comes to footwear things have always been a little more rigid, which is what makes LV’s new ‘White Canvas: LV Trainer in Residence’ exhibition in Milan so exciting.

Hosted at the brand's flagship store at Garage Traversi until March 16, this new exhibition has seen the house invite three artists to reinterpret the iconic LV Trainer using their individual artistic twists.

Lady Pink, Lee Quiñones, and the Estate of Rammellzee have each taken to the chunky silhouette to deliver a trio of eye-catching sneakers, which will be made available in limited quantities exclusively at the exhibition.

To some, a sneaker is simply just that, a sneaker, but to those with that artistic pedigree and creativity, it can be anything you want it to be, clearly.