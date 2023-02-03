Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
It's Official: Prada Is the Hottest Fashion Brand in the Biz

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Prada is officially the hottest brand in fashion right now. There it is in black and white. Cold, hard facts.

According to the latest installment of Lyst’s Fashion Report, online searches for the luxury Italian house’s rose by 37% for the Q4 period (Oct-Dec 2022), a stat that’s seen it move into the number one spot for the very first time.

For those not au fait, Lyst is a global shopping app that releases quarterly indexes charting fashion's most popular labels and items, and is now capping off 2022’s proceedings with the results from a busy Q4.

Prada sits atop Gucci (2nd), Moncler (3rd), and LOEWE (7th) in the new rankings, as well as above its fourth-placed sister label Miu Miu, which was crowned Brand of the Year in Lyst’s end of year report.

Balenciaga drops down seven places to 11th, a move that sees it fall out of the top 10 for the first time since the start of The Lyst Index.

Shout outs to Coach who entered the top 20 for the first time, as well as Moncler — the list’s biggest movers — who climbed 14 places with a 76% rise in searches through the quarter.

The Lyst Index Hottest Products list (which is now one genderless chart) was also revealed, with Saint Laurent’s Icare bag the most popular over the three months, ahead of Miu Miu’s logo-patch satin briefs, Acne’s checked scarf, and Salehe Bembury’s Croc clogs in tenth.

A special mention to the breakout bands of Q4 2022 too, which include 16Arlington, Alaïa, and Mugler, who returned to Paris Fashion Week after a two-year hiatus.

Keyboard warriors get ready, because we can’t wait to see how much you will obviously disagree with everything in the report's outcome!

