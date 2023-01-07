Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
She May Be a Literal Demon but M3GAN Sure Cleans up Good

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

M3GAN has all the makings of a campy horror classic. The low-budget doll-gone-wrong flick first stormed the internet when eponymous villain M3GAN's dance moves inspired waves of memes and, with the movie's January 6 release date in sight, M3GAN fever is nearly as contagious as actual fever.

Luckily, M3GAN's not real — or is she??? Well, her voice actor, Jenna Davis, certainly is but, Davis wasn't the one turning up to the film's New York premiere in full M3GAN cosplay.

A crew of M3GAN clones rolled up in full costume instead, even nailing the demonic doll's gigantic eyes, mirroring the effect with some clever contacts and eyeliner. The resulting look is one pair of Versace heels away from yassified M3GAN. That's Halloween 2023 sorted, anyways.

In fact, plenty of strikingly real M3GAN in attendance at the movie's premieres, though, as plenty of other clones turned up to pose (and, sadly, not dance).

Even Davis' co-stars got in on the action, really underscoring the film's knowing wink. To be sure, M3GAN doesn't take itself terribly seriously and that's only working in its favor.

Over on review aggregator Rotton Tomatoes, M3GAN currently holds an impressive 96% positive rating as of a day before its release.

Critics apparently respect that the film knows exactly what it is, playing up M3GAN's silliness as a horror heel rather than treating the bug-eyed, life-sized Good Girl as anything truly terrifying.

Expect M3GAN to be a little goofy, a little gory, and plenty of fun, they say.

Indeed, M3GAN seems to hew far closer to Chucky than Annabelle, James Wan's ultra-profitable possessed doll series (Wan provided the story for M3GAN).

And why not? It's always better to be your best self and M3GAN was never destined to stray too far from Chucky's tiny footsteps, though she's got far better moves.

Jake Silbert
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
