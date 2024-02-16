Sign up to never miss a drop
Megan Thee Stallion's Nike Sneaker Brings the Fire & Ice...Like Her

Morgan Smith

Since Megan Thee Stallion signed on to Nike in 2021, fans have patiently waited for the hot girl to receive her own Swoosh collection. We thought the moment finally happened in 2022 when Megan Thee Stallion appeared with some never-before-seen Swoosh gear (it turns out it was just custom pieces).

Today? In 2024? The Megan Thee Stallion x Nike collaboration is officially her, sneakers included.

Megan Thee Stallion's Nike sneaker isn't your typical shoe team-up. The "Hiss" artist actually worked with Nike on a customizable Nike Air Max 97 By You sneaker, first teased during her New Year's Eve performance.

Essentially, the fellow hottie fanbase can personalize the Air Maxes based on design features and details curated by the Head Hottie herself, Megan Thee Stallion.

The Nike Air Max 97 "Something For Thee Hotties" By You sneakers come in four colorways: black, white, purple, and orange. The Air Maxes feature premium leather and glittery strips for the upper, playing on a "fire and ice" theme. It also pretty much mirrors the two sides of Megan Thee Stallion showcased in her music: Hottie Meg (fire) and Tina Snow (ice).

Megan Thee Stallion's Nike Air Max 97 sneakers come with customizable outsole, from "hottie" stamps to classic Swooshes. Fans can also choose from jewelry pieces like sneaker "piercings" for the Air Maxes.

Megan Thee Stallion's Nike Air Max 97 sneakers are expected to launch on February 20 on Nike's website. The Air Max 97 sneakers will be accompanied by collaborative apparel, including bodysuits, functional bomber jackets, and Nike Pro biker shorts rendered in black and fiery red designs.

Megan Thee Stallion is admired not only for her raw, unfiltered bars but also for her personal fitness. Megan often shares TikTok gym recaps featuring hilarious voiceovers. The Highsnobiety cover star has become the face of Nike Training Club, offering intense workouts for the hotties looking to achieve Megan's "goals"-worthy physique. Indeed, she looks great.

So, if you asked me how a workout-ready collection by Megan Thee Stallion sounds? I'd say...perfect. I can even see some of the non-gym-going hotties wearing the collection's cropped t-shirts to future shows.

Megan Thee Stallion's first collaborative Nike apparel collection launched on February 15, which is also the musician's birthday (she's an Aquarius, by the way). But only a few pieces remain on Megan Thee Stallion's website.

Again, another launch, including the sneakers this time, is expected to go down on February 20. So, mark your calendars, hotties.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
