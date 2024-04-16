Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Leave It to Malia Obama to Make Nature Strolls Look Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

We've seen the Obama sisters more than usual in recent weeks, and this is not in any way a complaint. It's honestly great seeing more of the cool famous siblings whose parents used to run the nation. Indeed, more Sasha and Malia slays for the people!

Well, consider my wishes answered.

Malia Obama contributed yet another look to the Obama 'fit chronicles, stepping out in a sporty ensemble that turned her nature walk into a stylish affair.

Malia did a little bonding and a little hiking with a friend in Hollywood recently (a little dressin', too). The Heart director — yes, Malia made her directorial debut this year — was dressed appropriately for a casual hike, sporting a skin-tight black sports bra and leggings on her body.

As her ginger tresses caught the wind (right on cue for the cameras), Malia flashed these cool black square shades and a slightly cropped neon yellow knit cardigan for a pop of color.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

But what also caught my eye was Malia's shoe choice: the Obama sister carried out her hike in a slick pair of 1017 ALYX 9SM hiking boots. The ALYX patent leather boots hail from Matthew M. William's Fall/Winter 2019 collection and appear to be a pretty rare find these days (I only spotted a handful of listings on Grailed and eBay combined).

But here are the shiny Vibram-soled boots laced up on a former First Daughter's feet for a nature walk, prompting her to make even a simple outdoor stroll look good.

At this point, that's one of Malia's specialties: making the simplest activities look good. Coffee runs? Check. Catching flights and not feelings?

Indeed, with the coolest sweats to match. Cigarette convos? Our off-duty model reported for duty.

