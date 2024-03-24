"The Vince Staples Show" Brought Good Laughs & 'Fits

In February, musician Vince Staples dropped off his self-titled limited Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show. The limited series consisted of just five episodes — each about 30 minutes long — and fans are already begging for a second season (it's me; I'm part of the fans).

In The Vince Staples Show, Staples plays, well, Vince Staples. His character — described as a "kind of famous, kind of rich" rapper-actor — encounters the craziest scenarios while navigating life in his hometown, Long Beach. Even as he was literally hunted down by a gun-toting past enemy, Staples looked quite stylish in his quest for survival.

Indeed, The Vince Staples Show also had some pretty solid style moments, five 'fits for the five episodes to be exact. Staples' ensembles truly really hone on Long Beach style with relaxed silhouettes, vibrant prints, and even pulls from labels based out of California. Costume designer Neishea Lemle really understood the assignment, to simply put it.

In the first episode, Staples spent the day in jail, where he was wrongfully arrested (but best-dressed in the cell). While dealing with a cellmate who was an aspiring musician and fangirling officers, Staples wore a white Third Eye tee shirt by LA-based brand Supervsn. The Supervsn piece paired well with some classic dark trousers and Nike Air Penny sneakers from another California fave, Stüssy.

In the following 30-minute showing, Staples gets caught in the middle of a bank robbery-turned-hostage-situation carried out by a childhood friend (so he's safe). Staples is seen chilling with the friendly robbers while donning a Marni x Carhartt jacket layered over a black top and pants.

His shoes for the bank trip? Staples flexes Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO "Baker" sneakers.

Other episodes saw the actor dripped out in a Bstroy x Denim Tears varsity jacket and Human Made tees alongside an equally simple but solid shoe rotation of adidas Sambas and classic Vans sneakers.

There were also appearances by a Brandon Blackwood handbag and Heaven by Marc Jacobs pieces, as spotted on Deja, Staples' girlfriend (played by Andrea Ellsworth).

The Vince Staples Show is a gem, between the classic film references, effortless laughs, and cool clothes. There's been outpouring demand for another season, but the show has yet to be renewed for a second season. Remember: it is a limited series.

But the sake of us fans, let's hope that changes and we get another run (and more 'fits too).