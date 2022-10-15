Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

M3GAN, the Demonic Hell-Doll, Is Kinda Serving

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

M3GAN is the latest horror film to emerge from the Blumhouse content mill, a rote flick about some possessed robot that betrays its masters and massacres innocents in some perversion of programming. You've seen it before, I've seen it before, we've all seen it before. What we haven't seen is our lead demon doll breaking out a TikTok dance mid-murder.

Just watch the M3GAN trailer for yourself. I actually recommend watching the whole thing — it's pretty entertaining and looks like the typical bloody good time you expect from low-budget Blumhouse-produced horror movies.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You've got a doleful main character looking for a friend, an overwhelmed adoptive parent, and some experimental technology untested around human beings. What could go wrong?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

James Wan, the guy behind Annabelle, devised the plot of M3GAN so you know there's a haunted doll pedigree at play here.

But we're not here to talk about M3GAN's story. We're here to admire M3GAN's amazing dance moves.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Late in the trailer, you can see M3GAN bust out some TikToker-like spins and twists, for no apparent reason, before doing some sort of cheerleader front-flip.

It's so inexplicable that it made me laugh out loud and I'm pretty sure that was the intended effect. I mean, she's kinda serving.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And, thus, M3GAN the demon robot became immediately iconic and inspired a host of dance-related memes across Twitter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

M3GAN comes off more deadpan than jokey in the trailer so this moment of unabashed camp is a complete surprise, making it all the funnier.

Blumhouse has a history of gimmicky horror flicks alongside prestige titles though M3GAN's second life as a meme is not always typical of knowingly corny Blumhouse joints. You usually can't force buzz without, say a clever marketing stunt.

The question is whether the hype will carry M3GAN to box office success when it premieres in January 2023. That's a long time to keep making dance memes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
HighsnobietyStripe Longsleeve Jersey Sand Stone
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPLarge Bayfield Tote Dusty Hamilton Brown Faded
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stepney Workers ClubDellow Track Raw Nylon Grey
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Get In—Tommy Hilfiger Is Behind the Wheel of "F1® The Movie"
  • Nike's New Daybreak-ish Sneaker Is Also Kinda Old
  • A'Ja Wilson’s First Nike Is A’One Hell of a Shoe
  • Nike’s Sporty Archival Sneaker Is Kinda Stealthy, Kinda Glossy
  • One Last Dance With Y/Project
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now