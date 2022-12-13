Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Another Maharishi x Reebok Release? (Rip)Stop It!

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Reebok
Brand: Maharishi x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather "Ripstop"

Release Date: December 23

Price: $150

Buy: Online at Maharishi & Reebok

Editor's Notes: Maharishi certainly doesn't mess around when it comes to fabrications. While its iconic Snopants are probably its most highly favored piece, having been such a subcultural staple throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, its full product arsenal has continually delivered bangers.

Some may find themselves thinking of embroidery first when Maharishi comes to mind; rightly so, given the intricate detail that goes into these pieces, but its military inspirations run deep, forming the foundation of its fabrication considerations.

From military cotton canvas to ripstop and hemp, the brand works with a full spectrum of textured bases that provide hard-wearing quality.

Working closely with Reebok, Maharishi has revamped a small selection of the brand's classic sneaker silhouettes. Recently, the LT Court underwent a hemp makeover, resulting in a subtle yet attention-worthy finish.

Now, the Classic Leather transforms into the Classic Ripstop, as the Reebok flaghip is stripped of it traditional fabrication; and, in its place, a construction that your favorite pair of cargo pants can be proud of.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

