Maharishi's Reebok LT Court Hemp Is a Vintage Banger

Brand: Maharishi x Reebok

Model: LT Court Hemp

Release Date: October 28

Price: $120

Buy: Online at Reebok and Maharishi

Editor's Notes: Maharishi's deep understanding of military fabrications, silhouettes, and archetypes has leveled it as one of the industry's longest-leading experts in its space. Adored by generations, it's synonymous with 90s subculture, with its iconic Snopants still snatched up for a pretty penny on the vintage market.

Its unique positioning as a contemporary high-performer and desirable vintage brand has allowed it to exist across markets, bridging the gap between past and present. For me, it's Maharishi's depth of knowledge surrounding fabrications that makes it such a marvel – when this is allowed to exist within another brand's atmosphere, the results are incredible.

Case in point – its brand new collaboration with Reebok. A brand similarly rooted in classic design, Reebok's sneaker designs often need little reworking to deliver big results. This is certainly true of Maharishi's efforts on the LT Court Hemp.

Maintaining the timeless DNA of the sneaker, its palette, and fabrication considerations are what make it such an understated beauty. Utilizing a vintage-like hemp construction, blank sea salt and brown tones wrap the silhouette to create the perfect finisher to any Mahar' 'fit.

