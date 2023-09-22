Sign up to never miss a drop
You Can Stand Under My $38K Mains Umbrella

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Skepta's Mains fashion line made its return during London Fashion Week, presenting a fresh collection of cool apparel and lots of eye-catching accessories, including a diamond-encrusted umbrella (that's also a cane).

The umbrella-cane hit the runway during the brand's first fashion show, appearing in the hands of influential supermodel Alton Mason.

On the tennis court catwalk, Mason — all the while serving a perfectly sculpted pout, of course — held the umbrella firmly and closely to his body, and now we may understand why. Mason carried a $38K piece made of diamonds and white gold!

Yes, Mains' umbrella-cane is $38,100 (35,000 pounds), as listed on its product page on Dover Street Market London's website.

More than likely, folks are praying for the name plus the craftsmanship, which sees dark wood comprise the handle topped with a gleaming white gold cap encrusted with 6.83 ct diamonds.

Elsewhere on the luxurious folding canopy (and walker), you'll catch more white gold hardware along with an engraved Mains branding. Oh, and we forgot to mention that it comes with a leather (assumably real leather) case.

Currently available at Dover Street Market London, you'll find the luxurious rainy day drip alongside other tastes of Mains' revival, like contrast denim coordinates and those vintage-inspired Emmanuelle Khanh shades.

Since we're talking fancy equipment here, consider these wearable hors d'oeuvres to hold fans off until the full Mains course.

