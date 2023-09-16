Sign up to never miss a drop
Skepta's Mains Line Is Back & Servin'

Following a four-year hiatus, Skepta's Mains fashion label is back.

Since announcing the revival earlier this year, Mains issued steady build-ups via Instagram, casually previewing pieces modeled by buzzing names like Central Cee, Corteiz's Clint, and A$AP Nast.

Fast forward to September 16, the day has arrived: Mains' debut runway show held during London Fashion Week.

Set up like a tennis court, Mains' catwalk featured green flooring with a tennis net fixed in the middle. There was even a Mains scoreboard and those fuzzy green Mains tennis balls (like the ones teased on the brand's Instagram page).

At the show, Mains served up some of those "staple, crazy, beautiful, wearable clothes," as Skepta described the collection during an interview.

Some Mains pieces we'd seen before (thanks to Mains' IG), while others seemed to be purposely saved for revealing at the show. Those denim coordinates with the contrast stitching and crooked pockets, sheeny tracksuits, and large orange-tinted shades from the teasers naturally hit the runway.

At the same time, those gleaming Beats by Dre headphones, big hats, and collaborative Timberlands comprised the accessories offering. Perhaps, we'll see a PUMA x Mains down the road, given Skepta's new partnership with the footwear brand.

Mains also debuted some patterned suits, relaxed knitwear, tennis equipment, and many silhouettes balancing sport and lifestyle, all designed by Skepta and Mains' head designer Mikey Pearce while Johnson Orchid led the way with the graphic designs.

Often, the time frame between a fashion show and the clothes' release can be lengthy. But Big Smoke — that's Skepta, by the way — is dropping Mains' collection exclusively at Dover Street Market on Sunday, September 17.

Yep, consider the wait over for the return of Mains.

