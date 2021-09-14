Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Margiela’s Iconic Replica Sneakers Land at Highsnobiety Shop

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects

Brand: Maison Margiela

Model: Replica

Release Date: Available now

Price: $435 and $550

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: Maison Margiela’s high-end take on the German Army Trainer (GAT) has landed at Highsnobiety Shop. Arriving in two colorways, the Maison Margiela Replica is representative of subtle luxury. The sneaker’s silhouette is simple, and its profile is low to the ground. There are no flashy colorways or extravagant paneling to help it stand out from the crowd.

Just as the adidas Samba is an unrivaled classic in the sportswear world, the Replica has reached an “if you know, you know” status among luxury footwear. The Replica stands out due to its expert craftsmanship and top-level quality.

The first colorway available at Highsnobiety Shop is a relatively muted white and gray pair with a gum sole upper. Signature Maison Margiela branding is present on the tongue. The second colorway is very similar, featuring whites and grays on the upper as well, however, it sets itself apart through paint speckles on the toe box — another Margiela Replica signature.

Neither colorway is groundbreaking, but that’s the point. When you buy a Maison Margiela Replica, you’re getting what you pay for: class, luxury, and quality.

Maison MargielaCalfskin Replica Sneakers Light Grey
$388.00
$485.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Maison MargielaReplica Paint Drop Sneakers White
$520.00
$650.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

