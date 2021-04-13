Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Margiela Just Put a Literal Spin on Your Tabi Drip

Written by Isabelle Hore-Thorburn
Brand: Maison Margiela

Model: Tabi

Key Pieces:

Release Date: Available now

Price: $980

Buy: Machine-A

What We’re Saying: Maison Margiela has always been partial to the ever-dramatic paint splatter. From multicolored droplets to more goopy incarnations  — it's a tried and tested approach for the house. The Classic Leather Tabi was also originally released in Margiela’s signature hand-painted “Bianchetto” aesthetic in highly limited numbers before two new colorways dropped at select retailers, of which Highsnobiety Shop was one.

Once again, the Tabi Ankle Boot is getting the familiar effect. White paint pours down the linen upper, narrowing into droplets towards the heel. Externally, the Tabi's project a “just walked out of the studi0” vibe the 100 percent leather interior is a more luxe affair, finished with a concealed hook-slider fastening for a snug fit.

Shop More Maison Margiela x Reebok at Highsnobiety Shop

Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Tabi Black
$315.00
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Tabi
$300
Buy at Highsnobiety

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

