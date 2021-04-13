Margiela Just Put a Literal Spin on Your Tabi Drip

Brand: Maison Margiela

Model: Tabi

Key Pieces:

Release Date: Available now

Price: $980

Buy: Machine-A

What We’re Saying: Maison Margiela has always been partial to the ever-dramatic paint splatter. From multicolored droplets to more goopy incarnations — it's a tried and tested approach for the house. The Classic Leather Tabi was also originally released in Margiela’s signature hand-painted “Bianchetto” aesthetic in highly limited numbers before two new colorways dropped at select retailers, of which Highsnobiety Shop was one.

Once again, the Tabi Ankle Boot is getting the familiar effect. White paint pours down the linen upper, narrowing into droplets towards the heel. Externally, the Tabi's project a “just walked out of the studi0” vibe the 100 percent leather interior is a more luxe affair, finished with a concealed hook-slider fastening for a snug fit.

