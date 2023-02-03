Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Looks Like Marc Jacobs Is Collaborating With Blumarine

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Lourdes Leon didn't get into the Marc Jacobs show, but she did get her hands on what appears to be an upcoming Marc Jacobs x Blumarine collab.

The 26-year-old musician — who also happens to be Madonna's daughter — arrived late to Jacobs' Fall/Winter 2023 runway show, staged at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. After security guards denied Leon entry, paparazzi and bystanders quickly jumped to her defense — video footage from outside the event captures the crowd yelling "Do you know who her mother is?" and "Let her in!"

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Leon didn't seem too bothered by the situation, though. (If I was Madonna's daughter, I wouldn't be either.) In fact, some imaginative Twitter users are theorizing that her entire appearance was a PR stunt.

Let me explain: A closer look at the back pocket of Leon's denim skirt reveals pink embroidering of both Blumarine and Marc Jacobs' logos, suggesting that the two labels have something up their sleeve. Judging from the double-headed teddy bear on Leon's purse, the artist also appears to be carrying an unreleased Heaven by Marc Jacobs bag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Could Leon's brief appearance at the show been an elaborate stunt engineered to drum up hype for the unreleased goods? It seems farfetched (but then again, Hollywood works in mysterious ways).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Moral of the story: Don't be late. And keep your ear to the ground — a Marc Jacobs x Blumarine collaboration would be major.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Dries van NotenVuskin Denim Jacket
$675.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Ugg x Shayne OliverMini Boot Black
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Multiple colors
Ina SeifartPearl Keychain Long White
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • Doja Cat's Marc Jacobs Staycation (EXCLUSIVE)
  • One Last Dance With Y/Project
  • Maximalist Minimalism Makes the Next Big Marc Jacobs Bag (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Converse's Chuck Taylors Turned Into Chunk-tastic Mary Jane Stompers
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now