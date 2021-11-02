Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Chloë Sevigny Reprises Her Role as Marc Jacobs Muse

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Marc Jacobs / Haley Wollens
1 / 10

Marc Jacobs is ringing in Resort season with New York City's eternal it-girl, Chloë Sevigny.

The designer's latest campaign sees the actor and '90s style icon take over Jacobs' SoHo headquarters, a playground of photo-ops.

Clad in Marc Jacobs signatures like the Tote Bag and platform Kiki boot, Sevigny transforms the office into a jungle gym of mannequins, desks, and boxes.

As for the actual collection, Jacobs presents a selection of ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories prime for the holiday gifting season.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Silk and velvet slip dresses harken to Jacobs's iconic "Grunge" collection for Perry Ellis Spring 1993, while handbags are revamped in winter-ready shearling and faux fur.

Footwear focuses on the designer's Jogger sneaker, a '70s-inspired running shoe with an exaggerated, treaded midsole. Expanding beyond the model's typical nylon and suede fabrication, the sneaker is updated in a texturized knit pile reminiscent of carpeting.

Though Sevigny is pictured in several shots wearing Jacobs's 8-inch platform Kiki boot, a silhouette first introduced in 2016, the sky-high shoe has yet to be re-released.

Upon their initial debut, the chunky shoes became an instant object of fascination — how on earth does anyone walk in them?!

Now, they're one of fashion's most sought-after archival pieces.

Fueling their mythological status among collectors, the boots were recently worn by Bella Hadid and Grimes, whose stylist paired them with an Iris van Herpen gown for the musician's Met Gala appearance.

From Chloë to the Kiki, classics never go out of style and, given the recent reissue of Jacobs' grunge line, a relaunch of the towering boot doesn't seem like such a tall order.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Stone IslandKnit Dark Beige
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Brew Hat Peace Power Black
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKA x Engineered GarmentsBondi L Black Cow Hair
$255.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Doja Cat's Marc Jacobs Staycation (EXCLUSIVE)
  • One Last Dance With Y/Project
  • The Quite Literally Red-Hot Return of Martine Rose's Wildly Un-Formal Nike Shox
  • Maximalist Minimalism Makes the Next Big Marc Jacobs Bag (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Converse's Chuck Taylors Turned Into Chunk-tastic Mary Jane Stompers
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now