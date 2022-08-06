Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Flame Has Fizzled Out

And just like that, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's flame has died out.

On August 5, multiple outlets reported that Davidson and Kardashian — known by their couple alias "Pim" and "Kete" — called it quits after a whirlwind nine-month-long relationship.

So, what led to the demise of the pair? Hint, the answer isn't Ye.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Simply, Davidson and Kardashian became too booked and busy for each other, making it "really difficult to maintain a relationship," per sources close to the pair.

Davidson's indoctrination into the Kardashian-Jenner clan saw the comedian land many gigs, from H&M campaigns to starring in A24's Wizards!.

Married or not, no one in the Kardashian circle goes jobless, not on Kris Jenner's watch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On the other hand, Kim K. is juggling her girlboss commander-in-chief title, newly-appointed Chief Taste Consultant (?) position at Beyond Meat, and pending SKIMS lawsuit.

Sheesh. I guess, the couple that showers together doesn't stay together. Sigh, is nothing real anymore?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In other news, single-again Kim K. flexed YEEZY sunglasses with daughters North and Chicago West on Instagram.

While Kardashian confirmed she's indeed still a YEEZY girl, Kanye's fifth divorce attorney just threw in the towel on him amidst the couple's lengthy court battle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

So, does this mean KimYe is getting back together? Maybe, maybe not. I don't put anything past the impromptu king YEEZY or the Kardashian woman who said she'd eat poop to stay young.

But for now, Ye and Kardashian are "happily co-parenting" while still moving forward with the divorce, according to news outlets.

In October 2021, Kim Kardashian shared an on-screen peck with Pete Davidson while hosting Saturday Night Live, prompting the SKIMS founder to shoot her shot at the comedian.

Initially, Kim K. simply wanted a piece of Davidson's BDE — listen to Latto's "Big Energy" for clarity — saying on Hulu's The Kardashians, "I need to get out there...I was just basically DTF."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

In other words, Kardashian was just looking for a quick fling to jumpstart her then-new single status.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

However, news broke that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian became an item in November 2021.

Fast forward to March of this year, the couple made things IG-official, Gen-Z's way of showing a relationship is the real deal.

After all the Kanye drama, Pete's branded dedications to Kim and her kids, and an uneventful Met Gala reveal, Kete has officially entered Splitsville.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

So, what now? What's Davidson going to do about his tattoos of devotion? Will Pete resort back to his scumbro style? Is Kim running back to Ye's arms?

Like Sway, I don't have the answers. But, social media has a few thoughts and hilarious memes about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's breakup.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy