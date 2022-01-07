Slip Into a Pair of Neo & Trinity's 'Matrix 4' Boots

Brand: Guidi

Model: 5308CGV_MX, 788ZI_MX, G-AN, G-CL, G-PS for The Matrix Resurrections

Price: €240-€1,600 (about $270-$1,800)

Buy: Guidi's web store

Editor's Notes: Whatever your response to The Matrix Resurrections, you've gotta admit that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss still look pretty badass as Neo and Trinity — thanks to Guidi, you can buy the look.

With everyone from The Weeknd to Vetements aping Matrix style, you might as well buy into the real deal, which is where Guidi's new collection comes in.

Having honed its artisanal craft over the past few decades, Guidi has collaborated with 1017 ALYX 9SM and is well-loved by edgy celebs like Playboi Carti.

More than a mere fashion brand, Guidi is a proper tannery and though it does sell its own footwear, accessories, jewelry, and — occasionally — clothing, it also provides finished leather skins to a number of likeminded avant-garde brands.

This partnership with The Matrix is Guidi's most visible partnership to date — it's enough of an occasion that it spurred the Italian company to finally open a Guidi web store especially to make the wares internationally available.

Designed hand-in-hand with Matrix costume designer Lindsay Pugh, Guidi's new collection of boots and jewelry were actually worn in the film by Neo, Trinity, Morpheus, and new character Bugs.

OG Guidi silhouettes were tweaked to Pugh's taste, yielding double zippers on the 788ZI and lots of leather straps across the tall 5308CGV worn by Trinity and Neo, respectively.

"The [timeframe to] make these modifications was very short and we had to evolve these new styles in just a few weeks," Guidi said in a statement. "[It] was very hard but the occasion was one of a kind and we couldn’t miss it.

Guidi also cooked up a few other one-off bits for the film's costumes — including signature leather outerwear — though they aren't included in this collaborative collection.

Nothing epitomizes Guidi's handcrafted process much better than its footwear, anyways. Sure, the fans would probably be keen to get their hands on Neo's signature leather trench or perhaps Trinity's tiny shades but it's all about the shoes and silver.