Max Mara’s Hairy Puffers Turn Camels Into Goats

Max Mara’s cozy outerwear is an unbeatable wardrobe addition in the winter.

Now, the brand is upping its cold weather cachet with a new collection of toppers — including puffer jackets, vests, and hoodies — padded and lined with an innovative new fabric: Cameluxe, made from excess camel hair and recycled polyester.

The collection, according to the brand, signifies a "new frontier" of responsible fashion. Reduce, reuse, rebrand, as they say.

As it stands, Max Mara already excels at timeless silhouettes like trenches and structured wool coats. But now it seems the brand is targeting a younger, more streetwear-inclined consumer via sporty bombers and textured teddy coats.

Max Mara’s experimentation with material is reminiscent of Loro Piana's texturally distinct curation of signature house yarns like Baby Cashmere, CashFur and cashmere Coarsehair®. But instead of goat’s wool, Max Mara’s fabric niche is camel fur.

Similar to how Loro Piana’s hyper-focus on specialty luxury fabrics has offered the brand invaluable brand distinction, Max Mara’s Cameluxe collection reestablishes the brand as a versatile outerwear purveyor that can appeal to new markets without forsaking its luxurious ethos.

Camels may not be the GOAT of winter fabrics just yet, but Max Mara is taking these desert-dwellers to the top of the outwear jungle.