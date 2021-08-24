This Robotic Table Clock Costs as Much as a Real Robot

We’ve seen our fair share of luxury watches and confusing timepieces, but few are as striking as the MB&F x L’Epée 1839 Balthazar Table Clock. Built to technical perfection in the shape of a robot, this decorative feat in horology is sure to spark some conversations, and it’ll only set you back a cool $57,750.

Founded in 2005, MB&F is an enigma in the world of luxury watchmaking. Its collection of Swiss-made pieces range from the odd to the absolutely mind-boggling. In fact, MB&F’s products are so unconventional that they’re referred to as machines rather than clocks and watches. That certainly makes sense for the 1839 Balthazar Table Clock made in collaboration with L’Epée.

Released in a limited run of just 50 pieces, this robotic table clock is a tour de force in clockmaking. Housed in the palladium-plated bronze case are two sides of stunning complications. On the ‘bright side’ is a smiling expression featuring double retrograde seconds dials as eyes, both powered by an escapement in Balthazar’s head. Hour and minute dials sit at the chest as well as a power-reserve display. Turn him around to the ‘dark side’ and it’s a much more macabre affair.

A dual-hemisphere moon phase indicator on the dark side presented an obstacle for MB&F and L’Epée but an extra gear train later and it was possible to integrate the feature into the body. Another innovative feature comes in the form of a hidden winding key in its shield to accompany the 35-day power reserve.

Shop the MB&F x L'Epée 1839 Balthazar Table Clock below.

MB&F LEpée 1839 Balthazar Table Clock $57750 Buy at Mr Porter

