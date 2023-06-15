Sign up to never miss a drop
MCM's Back Adding Bags to Crocs

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

Brand: MCM x Crocs

Model: Belt Bag Clogs

Release Date: June 15

Price: $395

Editor's notes: It's almost been a full year since we first saw MCM add a mini version of its archival belt bag to a pair of Crocs and, following the success of that first release, it's back giving footwear luggage space.

While that first drop featured the additional bag decked out in MCM's classic brown monogram print, this time around it's getting colorful for the summer season.

mcm x crocs

A duo of clogs are arriving with the option of white and lime green as well as a khaki and black rendition — matching MCM's SS23 collection. This means that both you and your footwear can be accessorized in the German luxury label's new-season colors.

Technically making this shoe a 3-in-1 modular design, the belt bag can be removed and worn as an accessory.

And, as is customary with all Crocs Clogs, that is not the only removable element. The shoes also have limited-edition Jibbitz charms, ranging from laurels and Bavarian diamonds to brass plates and MCM lettering.

Crocs' collaborative output is relentless, so much so that MCM is only one of a few labels that have provided its footwear with bag space in the past few months, and its link-ups range from frankly terrifying caveman feet with Imran Potatoe to highly minimal mules,

But this constant stream of releases has helped to turn a divisive silhouette mainstream. I don't think anyone would have expected there to be hype (and sometimes even resale value) in Crocs five or so years ago, however, that's where we are now.

