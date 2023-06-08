Sign up to never miss a drop
Crocs’ Dylan Clog Is One For the Muleboyz

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
I never thought I’d be saying this even five years ago but: I bloody love Crocs and according to my Croc-o-meter (a scale with which I rank my taste in Crocs), the American label is about to launch its best silhouette yet.

And, spoiler alert: it’s probably their most basic, too. Who’d have thunk it?

For all the waviness of Salehe Bembury’s Pollex, the craziness of its Balenciaga collab, and the sheer comfort of its chunky old classic, Crocs’ Dylan Clog is about to take the label as the brand’s ultimate all-rounder.

Slated to landed on June 13, the slip-on mule is made using Crocs’ signature squishy foam and, unlike almost any other of its silhouettes, is derived of any heel straps, perforated holes, or even Jibbitz (those little toy things you can pop on your Crocs).

This time around it’s simply pure unadulterated Crocs behavior — which is exactly how I like it.

I know what you’re thinking: isn’t the Dylan Clog just another version of Birkenstock’s Birki, or ALD’s Garden Mule, or UGG’s Tasman?

No hard feelings towards any of those brands (I’m personally a huge fan of Birkenstocks), but the sheer affordability of Crocs (when it comes to its mainline collections at least), will always make it a much more appealing label from my perspective.

For now, Crocs’ Dylan Clog is being introduced as an inline silhouette only, so will likely cost less than $80. But if previous styles are anything to go by (its Classic Clog in particular), a collaboration might well be around the corner likely for a slight premium.

Sure, you might well be seeing this summer as an opulent Diorkenstock affair, but if you don’t have a spare $1,100 and need an alternative: slip inside Crocs’ new Dylan Clogs. It’s pure bliss, believe me.

