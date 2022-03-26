Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl 'Fits Ranked, From Savage to Body-ody-ody

This article was published on March 26 and updated on April 15

Love her or hate her, there's no shaking Megan Thee Stallion's confidence or style. Regardless of the internet's constant fashion policing, the Grammy Award-winning rapper always exudes the utmost hottie energy whether she's dripped out in designer or Fashion Nova.

However you feel, our FRONTPAGE cover star has definitely had some inarguable "ooh, yes," style moments during her groundbreaking come-up over the past few years.

Ranking Megan Thee Stallion's best fits, it was only fitting to judge them on a hottie scale from "savage" to body-tastic in homage to her catchy hits (and the ensuing catchphrases).

Houston Hottie

Megan Thee Stallion shows off her envy-evoking curves in a snakeskin bikini set with matching thigh-high boots. The white fur coat makes for a chef's kiss moment.

Is there any better way to introduce yourself as Thee Houston Hottie?

Pretty In (Diesel) Pink

Megan Thee Stallion in Diesel would have never crossed my mind but I'm sure glad it happened.

The rapper became a Diesel girl in early 2022, wearing the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 pink metallic-look mini dress and handbag during Fashion Month. Maybe she's entering her own Glenn Martens à la Rih.

Chanel No. Meg

It's official: Chanel's Resort 2022 fishnet dress is "WAP"-approved, as seen on Cardi B and now, Megan Thee Stallion.

Getting in the warm weather mood, Megan pairs the Double C's mini dress with a white top and classic quilted handbag to epitomize the hot girl summer look.

Thee AMBUSH Savage

Megan Thee Stallion was off to the races with Yoon Ahn for the 2021 AMBUSH x Nike rollout, dressed in the collaboration's pieces, including the Nike Dunk High sneakers.

I guess the rapper proved she was savage enough to run with the Swoosh, as she inked a partnership deal with Nike later that same year.

Head Coach in Charge

Speaking of Coach, can I say: I enjoy almost all of Megan Thee Stallion's look by brand? However, this all-black leather trench Coach ensemble is the crème de la crème (or leather de la leather, I should say).

Megan KNWLS Best

Megan Thee Stallion popped out in a stunning look featuring a Ludovic de Saint Sernin AW22 coat and a KNLWS brown look, proving the versatility of a hot girl who can also keep it icy.

MET Meg

Coach made sure its ambassador was stunningly dressed for the fashion's biggest night out, dripping Megan Thee Stallion out in a crystal-embellished dress with frothy ruffles for the 2021 MET Gala.

The tight body waves seal the deal on MET Meg's old Hollywood glam aesthetic.

Classy, Bougie, Bottega

Megan Thee Stallion donned Bottega Veneta's Pre-Fall jersey dress with the brand's coordinating green beaded handbag and mules (Sorry Kylie Jenner, but this is now Megan's dress).

"Bottega Green"? Megan Thee Stallion doesn't know her. According to her songs "Money Good" and "Cash Sh*t," she's all about that money green.

Real Grammy Girl Sh*t

Megan Thee Stallion collected her Grammy Award wins in 2021, including Best New Artist, with style and grace in an orange Dolce and Gabbana dress.

Even though the dress is by the unfortunately controversial Italian brand, she still looks like an absolute gift complete with a bow on top (or on the back, in this case).

Body-ody-ody Glam

Megan served up body-ody-ody in this cutout Monot dress for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in 2021, giving us a little bit of sexy elegance.

If "give me bawdy" was a person, it would be Megan Thee Stallion in this exact look.

Cavalli Hottie

Hot Girl Meg, aka Megan Thee Stallion showed off her wild side in an animal print Roberto Cavalli SS22 dress to the 2022 Grammys.

Tina Snow Iced-Out

Following her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, Megan Thee Stallion attended the magazine's cover release party wearing a custom crystal-chainmail dress and thong by Natalia Fedner.

What's a red carpet event without Megan Thee Stallion in a Swarovski thong? Boring, that's what.