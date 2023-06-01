Sign up to never miss a drop
Megan Thee Stallion Finally Got Herself a European Papi

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Every now and then celebrity couples pop up that make you think: how tf did that even come about?

Not in the sense of actually how it happened, but more like how did they meet? When did they meet? At what point were they even at the same location to begin forming the remnants relationship?

This is most certainly the case for Megan The Stallion and footballer Romelu Lukaku after the internet became flooded with rumors that the two are dating.

Megan – who was recently spotted at Beyoncé's Renaissance Paris concert on May 26 (yes, the one where Blue Ivy performed) – only recently broke up with her boyfriend of two years, Pardison Fontaine, but was seen holding hands with Lukaku at a wedding on the weekend of May 27. Images of which have since (understandably so) sparked rumors they’re in cahoots.

For the non-football heads out there, a little Lukaku background: he’s a 30-year-old Belgian footballer who currently plays for Italian side Inter Milan, having previously played for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

But now, as is the world of pop culture, Lukaku — who is currently the most expensive player in history in terms of combined transfer fees ($370 million USD) — could well become more well-known for being Megan’s new man as opposed to any of his footballing accolades.

Of course, images of the two together is far from confirmation the two are dating, but it’s certainly a sign.

Still, maybe we should’ve seen this coming. Back in 2020 Megan rapped: “I got me a European papi out in Italy,” in Phony Ppl. And, well, she might have just delivered.

