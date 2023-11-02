Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Next Generation of Merrell's Hydro Moc

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 3
Highsnobiety

2020's COVID-19 quarantines dictated that comfortable, easy-on footwear ruled the day. Reebok's Beatnik sandal, Birkenstock's Boston clog, and Crocs' inimitable foam slip-ons all had their time in the sun but none were nearly as cool as Merrell's Hydro Moc.

That's partially because the Merrell Hydro Moc is unlike any shoe you've ever seen before. It's invitingly idiosyncratic, looking like a mutated lotus pod but feeling like a squishy rubber sock. Th Hydro Moc's golden ratio of familiar yet alien design cues truly hit different in the midst of a familiar yet alien year.

Over time, the Hydro Moc transmogrified into funky running shoes and weatherproof winter boots that never quite recaptured the original's charm. But, finally, Merrell's Hydro Next Gen Moc has come to claim the title of the Hydro Moc's first worthy successor.

1 / 2
Highsnobiety

Now, I prefer to call it the "Merrell Hydro Moc Next Gen" but that's not what it says on the box. No matter what you call it, though, you can't call it widely available: Highsnobiety is revealing Merrell's Hydro Next Gen Moc many months prior to the $90 shoe's Spring 2024 release date.

The Hydro Next Gen Moc works because it doesn't change what made its forebear so great. The trypophobia-triggering upper is intact, if streamlined, the shoe is still wildly easy to step into, and it's as cushy as it is water-friendly.

However, the Hydro Next Gen Moc one-ups the Hydro Moc by outstepping the stay-home sandal, literally. Note the shoe's chunky outsole, made out of a denser rubber than the eco-conscious BLOOM EVA foam upper and perfect for pounding the pavement. No need for a heel strap, either: Merrell's concocted a proper slip-on shoe.

1 / 4
Highsnobiety

As much as I enjoy the original Hydro Moc, my main beef is that it's really meant for rainy day strolls, not trekking around a city. The Hydro Moc, house shoe all-star that it is, just isn't a substantial long-distance driver nor was it never intended to be one.

The Hydro Next Gen Moc lives up to its name. It's a generational upgrade that feels like the product of natural selection, evolving the good bits and ditching the stuff irrelevant to user demands.

1 / 2
Highsnobiety

It's part of Merrell's forthcoming three-piece Hydro pack, which includes a lace-up sneaker and slide sandal that ought to be a hit with the 3D-printed foam slide crowd.

But the Hydro Next Gen Moc is the star of the show, an intelligent evolution to a contemporary classic. And it still looks like nothing you've ever seen before.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Outdoor Movies To Inspire Your Next Adventure
    • Culture
  • bred 4 reimagined
    The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Next-Up to Be Reimagined
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Conversation With AND1: Where Nostalgia Meets What’s Next
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Next Generation of Entertainers Is Fighting for Its Future
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    So, MSCHF's Next Drop Is a Pyramid Scheme
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Walter Chiapponi front row at Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 runway show
    News Flash: Fashion Still Run By White Men 
    • Style
  • Photos of Brain Dead & Oakley's collaborative Sub Zero & Eye Jacket sunglasses and Paguro Slides
    Ice Cold: Brain Dead & Oakley Collab on a '90s Classic
    • Style
  • pixar history
    The Story of Pixar: From Building Computers to 18 Academy Award Wins
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pixar, STORY. mfg & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • best saucony sneakers
    Saucony Is On a Winning Streak
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's denim 550 & 580 sneakers for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Patchwork Denim Is a Great Look For New Balance's 580 & 550
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023