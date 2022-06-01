Hold On – Did Merrell Hydro Mocs Just Get...Better?

As Croc mania gripped the world, Merrell 1 TLR's Hydro Moc snuck in around the side entrance, offering an alternative choice of EVA footwear for the globe's adventure lovers. As the dawn of summer creeps in, with it comes a welcomed selection of new Hydro Moc colorways in the Drift Series.

Molded EVA footwear is all the rage at the moment. In fact, it's been having its moment for quite some time now. Seemingly out of nowhere, Crocs exploded back into the mainstream following rumblings of bankruptcy, taking the fashion industry by storm with collaborations alongside Balenciaga, Carrots, Salehe Bembury, and many more.

Once society made the collective decision to slip into something comfy, we began scouring for more. Fortunately, YEEZY Foam Runners, and of course, Merrell's Hydro Mocs, existed.

If Crocs are nurses' and cooks' trusted choice of footwear, the Hydro Moc is the pick of a wetland adventurer or mountaineer. Built for traversing lakes and the like, they'll protect feet and keep you comfortable – but water is welcome.

As I'm typing this, I have a pair on, as I do most days. At this point, they're a uniform, and though my toes are keeping dry, I wouldn't go without a pair.

Color options certainly aren't lacking at Merrell, but as summer quickly approaches, it's decided to offer up more. Comprising ice cream tones and gradient pairings, the Drift Series is the same Mocs that we've fallen in love with, but better.

Updated renders include “Maple,” “Merrell Blue,” and “Pomelo," as well as new tri-tone gradient colorways that are sure to have heads turning.

If you're due a new set of Merrell 1 TLR Hydro Mocs, you can shop a selection of the new pairs online now.