Michael B. Jordan Has a Taste for Nike's "Medium Curry"

Michael B. Jordan's time on top is well underway. With the Creed film trilogy kicking open the doors on his directorial debut, he's poised to climb the Hollywood ranks even higher, with cover shoots and interviews offering a window to his personal style.

Most often suited and booted, we've bore witness to fine-style moments, including Valentino, Tom Ford, Bode, and Ralph Lauren. While his two-piece tastes are often tied together with a pair of loafers, including a handful of DUKE + DEXTER looks, he's made his love of Nike sneakers clear on many an occasion.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Although some would consider his red carpet looks Michael B. Jordan's stylistic peak, the star really comes out of his shell when the sun creeps its head.

It's during the warmer months, paired with a Bode shirt, that he first made his love of "Medium Curry" known.

Now, those Dunk Lows have stepped back out, demonstrating the versatility of the style.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

In a world intensely populated by the infamous Dunk Low "Panda," this premium makeup is a welcomed sight. With strikes of suede serving the overlays in "Medium Curry" brown, the palette is balanced by "Sail" suede underlays and off-white Swoosh and laces.

This time around, the clean-finished Premium Dunk Low is paired with casual pants in a tone that perfected compliments the sneaker's hues and finished with a deep yellow long-sleeve toweling polo shirt.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

As the weather boils to heat in the lead to summer, we can certainly expect more clean 'fits complete with slick kicks from Michael B. Jordan – either way, Dunk mania is sticking around.