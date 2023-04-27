Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Michael B. Jordan Has a Taste for Nike's "Medium Curry"

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole

Michael B. Jordan's time on top is well underway. With the Creed film trilogy kicking open the doors on his directorial debut, he's poised to climb the Hollywood ranks even higher, with cover shoots and interviews offering a window to his personal style.

Most often suited and booted, we've bore witness to fine-style moments, including Valentino, Tom Ford, Bode, and Ralph Lauren. While his two-piece tastes are often tied together with a pair of loafers, including a handful of DUKE + DEXTER looks, he's made his love of Nike sneakers clear on many an occasion.

Although some would consider his red carpet looks Michael B. Jordan's stylistic peak, the star really comes out of his shell when the sun creeps its head.

It's during the warmer months, paired with a Bode shirt, that he first made his love of "Medium Curry" known.

Now, those Dunk Lows have stepped back out, demonstrating the versatility of the style.

In a world intensely populated by the infamous Dunk Low "Panda," this premium makeup is a welcomed sight. With strikes of suede serving the overlays in "Medium Curry" brown, the palette is balanced by "Sail" suede underlays and off-white Swoosh and laces.

This time around, the clean-finished Premium Dunk Low is paired with casual pants in a tone that perfected compliments the sneaker's hues and finished with a deep yellow long-sleeve toweling polo shirt.

As the weather boils to heat in the lead to summer, we can certainly expect more clean 'fits complete with slick kicks from Michael B. Jordan – either way, Dunk mania is sticking around.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Why KITH x Star Wars Is So Important to Ronnie Fieg

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Of Course Jeff Bezos Got His Swagless Coachella 'Fit From Amazon

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: It’s All About Thom Browne For the Celtics’ Marcus Smart

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What's On The ALD Menu? More NB Collabs, Of Course

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kenzo's Parisian Dream Home Is Up For Sale

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Ryan Gosling Has Big Pink Ken-ergy

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023