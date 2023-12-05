The Jordan 2 Lows Are in the Christmas Spirit (Kind of)

Nike's starting to get into the holiday spirit. Next up on the list that Nike's checked twice? Christmas Jordan 2 Lows.
The Air Jordan 2 Low "Christmas" sees matte black leather take over the upper, joined by hints of holiday-worth reds and greens.
These Christmas-y hues bring the seasonal cheer, showing up on Jordan 2's distinct heel and Wings-branded tongue. You'll also catch a pop of red on the Nike Air insoles.
The Jordan 2 Low's "Christmas" colorway offers clean results, as a primarily black look meets festive pops here and there.
It's no "Ugly Christmas Sweater" Dunks fully wrapped entirely in extremely loud holiday vibes. The Jordan 2 Lows are quiet about its holiday season celebrations. That's a good thing for the sneakerheads looking for a lowkey holiday shoe to flex.
Well, look no further. The Christmas Jordan 2 Lows are expected to release on December 15 at Nike, just a day after the anticipated release of the Reverse Grinch Kobes and ten days before the time to tear open presents.
The Jordan 2 had a pretty good 2022 with big team-ups involving A Ma Maniére, Union, and J Balvin. This year, Nike continued spotlighting the luxury-style shoe, offering several solid colorways in its Summer 2023 and Fall 2023 collections. Why, the model even earned its wings.
The Jordan 2 Low is winding down for the end of the 2023, keeping its celebrations subtle but festive enough not to be labeled as a "Scrooge Jordan 2."