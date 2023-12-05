Sign up to never miss a drop
The Jordan 2 Lows Are in the Christmas Spirit (Kind of)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Nike's starting to get into the holiday spirit. Next up on the list that Nike's checked twice? Christmas Jordan 2 Lows.

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Christmas" sees matte black leather take over the upper, joined by hints of holiday-worth reds and greens.

These Christmas-y hues bring the seasonal cheer, showing up on Jordan 2's distinct heel and Wings-branded tongue. You'll also catch a pop of red on the Nike Air insoles.

The Jordan 2 Low's "Christmas" colorway offers clean results, as a primarily black look meets festive pops here and there.

It's no "Ugly Christmas Sweater" Dunks fully wrapped entirely in extremely loud holiday vibes. The Jordan 2 Lows are quiet about its holiday season celebrations. That's a good thing for the sneakerheads looking for a lowkey holiday shoe to flex.

Well, look no further. The Christmas Jordan 2 Lows are expected to release on December 15 at Nike, just a day after the anticipated release of the Reverse Grinch Kobes and ten days before the time to tear open presents.

The Jordan 2 had a pretty good 2022 with big team-ups involving A Ma Maniére, Union, and J Balvin. This year, Nike continued spotlighting the luxury-style shoe, offering several solid colorways in its Summer 2023 and Fall 2023 collections. Why, the model even earned its wings.

The Jordan 2 Low is winding down for the end of the 2023, keeping its celebrations subtle but festive enough not to be labeled as a "Scrooge Jordan 2."

