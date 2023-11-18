Sign up to never miss a drop
Say Hello to the Zion Williamson x Jordan 1 Low "Voodoo Alternate"

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Following the release of the Zion Williamson x Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo" in 2022, a new colorway has magically appeared. The name? The "Voodoo Alternate," of course.

Introduced by Williamson during a recent Nuggets game, the Jordan 1 Low "Voodoo Alternate" preserves the previous pair fixings — same textures and voodoo-inspired details — but in a fresh, spookier colorway.

Williamson's Jordan 1 Low "Voodoo Alternate" sees black and various purple shades dress the suede, hemp, and canvas upper, making for a rather pleasing color story.

Like last year's "Voodoo" pairs, the alternate Jordan 1 Low colorway receives contrast stitching and buttoned-eye figures, details inspired by voodoo dolls and Williamson's New Orleans background (he's the current power forward for the New Orleans Pelicans).

The Jordan 1's traditional perforated toe box again gets a dose of cross embroidery, while rope-like laces loop in and out of the holes.

Last but not least, that familiar flipped Nike Air badge appears on the tongue, which is now even hairier thanks to a new pony vibe.

For Nike fans, Williamson and the Swoosh can do no wrong together. The star athlete also has his own signature Jordan shoes — the Zion 1, 2, and 3 — which garner attention much like the sought-after Jordan 1 Low colorways designed with him in mind.

But let's be honest: the Jordan 1 Lows enjoy a bit more hype, though, and understandably so — the spins are pretty cool and super meticulous.

These best looks at Zion Williamson's Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo Alternate" were courtesy of Jordan senior designer Kelsey Amy and photographed by Ryan Smith, Jordan Player-Exclusive designer (behind the first Jordan 4 Low...cleats).

So, the sneakers may be just for Williamson. Translation: they might not see a wider release like the "Voodoo" colorway. But fans are hopeful.

"Man, I hope these drop!" one commenter said. "The streets neeeeeed these!!!!! I am the streets." another typed.

Jordan, do think of the Williamson Jordan army.

Image on Highsnobiety
