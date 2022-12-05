Michelle Obama’s FILA ‘Fit Is So 90s & So Cool

Over the weekend, Michelle Obama stopped in Atlanta, continuing her tour for her latest book, The Light We Carry. As she sat down with renowned filmmaker Tyler Perry to discuss her novel, Obama also blessed us with a nostalgic and just plain cool look.

Legs crossed and beaming, Obama had all eyes on her as she sported a custom colorblock windbreaker and black trousers by FILA and London-based fashion label Roksanda.

Obama's look also included an aqua blue one-shoulder bodysuit and black booties, as arranged by her trusted stylist Meredith Koop.

The chef's kiss to the 'fit? Obama topped it off with stunning goddess braids worn in a half-up, half-down style (you can think of her hairstylist, Njeri Radway, for this one).

Lucky for Atlanta, the Georgia city enjoyed a two-night visit from the former First Lady, and thus a double dose of style. Before her 90s style moment, Obama gave us a tasteful leather number during her first night in the city.

Let's be honest: the Obamas are just one big, fashionable family. During Barack Obama's presidency, they brought a sense of swag and flair into the White House like no other (and people like me ate it up).

Even now, sisters Sasha and Malia Obama have solidified themselves as underrated style stars, wearing ensembles featuring trendy Telfar bags, Chanel sandals, and Birkenstock clogs. Meanwhile, Barack remains effortlessly cool in essence and physical 'fits.

And then there's Miss Michelle Obama, whose no stranger to delivering a look herself. I mean, she made her fashion presence abundantly clear during her stunning Jason Wu moment at the 2009 Inauguration ball.

During her book tour, we've seen Obama enter her Bottega Veneta era, go denim-on-denim in Ganni, and even embrace the baggy craze with some Versace cargos.

We're sure Miss Obama has more tour looks on the way, until then we'll be happily enjoying her throwback slay.