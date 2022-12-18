Michelle Obama's Book Tour Style Was Unbeatable

The year is 2022, the month is December, and Michelle Obama is in her style renaissance.

In mid-November, America's former First Lady began traveling the country to promote her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Now that the four-week tour is over, Obama has a New York Times bestseller to show for it — plus a slew of unexpected fashion moments.

In the White House, Obama always boasted enviable style (I'll never forget her Jason Wu gowns and perfectly polished J. Crew ensembles). But now that she isn't beholden to America's buttoned-up expectations of a First Family, it seems she's loosening her collar, taking the opportunity to sartorially experiment.

From Marine Serre to GANNI, Obama has donned a slew of designers that most politicians wouldn't dare.

Yes, you read that correctly — Marine and Michelle are the fashion match we didn't know we needed. On the penultimate day of her press tour, Obama paired a top by the French designer with Balmain flares, an instantly iconic 'fit immortalized on stylist Meredith Koop's Instagram.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Just days before, Obama went full leather mode in a Palmer Harding jacket and pants. And before that, she threw it back to the '90s in a Roksanda x FILA track jacket.

Other bold style choices, courtesy of Obama and Koop: Versace cargo pants, Stuart Weitzman combat boots, GANNI denim, and #NewNewBottega suiting.

What's next on Michelle's fashion agenda? Here's hoping it includes Miu Miu, Margiela, and a lot more Marine.