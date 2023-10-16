Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

In Off-White™ x Nike AF1s, Mike McDaniel Preserves His Cool Coach Status

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Flag on the play? More like the Off-White™ tag on the play. With football season in full swing, players are back turning their arrivals into the runway, and even coaches are bringing out some heat.

At the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers game on October 15, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel showed up in his usual uniform: a grey team hoodie and joggers (the latter worn in a wild capri style). His shoe of choice? Off-White™'s coveted white Nike Air Force 1 collaboration.

Hailing from Off-White™ and Nike's famous "The Ten" collection, the collaborative Forces joined other reworked Nike classics like the Air Presto and Air Jordan 1 Chicago, most of which are considered grails designed by Off-White™'s late founder Virgil Abloh.

The sail and white Forces presented deconstructed uppers topped with what would become Off-White™ signatures, including the "AIR" branding and bright red industrial zip-tie.

Retailing for $170 during its 2017 release, Off-White™'s Air Force 1s goes for around $2K nowadays on the aftermarket. Consider yourself in possession of both a gem and a steal if you were able to cop at the post-resale price.

And now, here's the Dolphins coach sporting the prized white shoes, seemingly without socks, while standing in fresh green grass, by the way. A sneaker enthusiast palmed their face somewhere in the world (me basically).

Sure, McDaniel's outfit (and the way he's wearing it) is a bit of a head-scratcher when paired with such an iconic shoe. But hey, a fire shoe is a fire shoe, and the Dolphins coach is wearing it. So, hats off to him.

McDaniel has worn the Off-White™ x Nike shoes for previous NFL events. Honestly, McDaneil's game-day shoes have been quite intriguing lately, involving unexpected albeit solid sneakers like Auralee's New Balance RC30, the adidas NMD S1s, and Nike's "NAI-KE" Air Force 1s.

No wonder he's seen as the people's favorite and coolest NFL coach.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Sailor Tattoo Long-Sleeve
Jean Paul Gaultier
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Single Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RCH
New Balance
$160
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    There’s Another Off-White™ Air Force 1 Low on the Way? Looks Like It
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Sneakers of Ted Lasso's Richmond FC
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    DJ Khaled Reminds Us of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Beauty
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • cactus plant flea market nike air flea 2
    CPFM & Nike's Air Flea 2 Shoe Is on Balenciaga Levels
    • Sneakers
  • parris goebel nike dunk low
    Parris Goebel’s Dunks Are Ready for the Streets & Dance Floor
    • Sneakers
  • mike mcdaniel off-white nike sneakers
    In Off-White™ x Nike AF1s, Mike McDaniel Preserves His Cool Coach Status
    • Sneakers
  • Spice Girls Paris 90s
    A Love Letter To '90s Fashion
    • Style
  • HOKA Tor Ultra Lo exclusive for Mita.
    HOKA’s Chunky Trail Sneaker Has Been Aesthetically Upgraded
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023