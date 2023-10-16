In Off-White™ x Nike AF1s, Mike McDaniel Preserves His Cool Coach Status

Flag on the play? More like the Off-White™ tag on the play. With football season in full swing, players are back turning their arrivals into the runway, and even coaches are bringing out some heat.

At the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers game on October 15, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel showed up in his usual uniform: a grey team hoodie and joggers (the latter worn in a wild capri style). His shoe of choice? Off-White™'s coveted white Nike Air Force 1 collaboration.

Hailing from Off-White™ and Nike's famous "The Ten" collection, the collaborative Forces joined other reworked Nike classics like the Air Presto and Air Jordan 1 Chicago, most of which are considered grails designed by Off-White™'s late founder Virgil Abloh.

The sail and white Forces presented deconstructed uppers topped with what would become Off-White™ signatures, including the "AIR" branding and bright red industrial zip-tie.

Retailing for $170 during its 2017 release, Off-White™'s Air Force 1s goes for around $2K nowadays on the aftermarket. Consider yourself in possession of both a gem and a steal if you were able to cop at the post-resale price.

And now, here's the Dolphins coach sporting the prized white shoes, seemingly without socks, while standing in fresh green grass, by the way. A sneaker enthusiast palmed their face somewhere in the world (me basically).

Sure, McDaniel's outfit (and the way he's wearing it) is a bit of a head-scratcher when paired with such an iconic shoe. But hey, a fire shoe is a fire shoe, and the Dolphins coach is wearing it. So, hats off to him.

McDaniel has worn the Off-White™ x Nike shoes for previous NFL events. Honestly, McDaneil's game-day shoes have been quite intriguing lately, involving unexpected albeit solid sneakers like Auralee's New Balance RC30, the adidas NMD S1s, and Nike's "NAI-KE" Air Force 1s.

No wonder he's seen as the people's favorite and coolest NFL coach.