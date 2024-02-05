At $1,700, Miu Miu's Final New Balance 574 Collab Is Also Its Priciest

Miu Miu's final New Balance 574 sneaker collab is also its most luxe. At nearly $1,700, the last Miu Balance 574 shoe is a worthy capstone for a historic collab.

Miu Miu and New Balance have collaborated on many a 574 since Spring/Summer 2022, when their sneaker partnership began, but this white suede and denim New Balance 574 represents their powers at a natural peak.

First seen in August 2023 and quietly released soon after, the last Miu Miu x New Balance 574 shoes are most notable for the many heat-sealed artificial crystals fixed to the toe, heel, and of course, on the “N” logo.

The result is an conspicuous luxury sneaker collab that's as wearably Y2K and charmingly kitsch as Miu Miu itself.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Although they’ve been around for a little bit, pairs of the limited edition New Balance 574 sneakers are still available online, still retailing on Miu Miu's web store for $1,679.

That's about $700 more than the retail prices of previous Miu Miu x New Balance 574 shoe collabs, mind you.

One of them, which saw a similarly subtle early autumn release, delivered the exact opposite of these crystal-encrusted denim sneakers: brown velvet corduroy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But, otherwise, these crystal-encrusted 574s are a natural peak for Miu Miu's New Balance shoes, at least for now. They combine the suede and denim utilized on previous collaborative pairs and wear the crystal like a crown.

But though the Miu Balance 574 shoes may be done, Miu Miu and New Balance are only just getting started.

At the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in October, Prada’s sister brand presented a pair of superbly sleek New Balance 530 shoes down the runway.

They retain the recognizable shape of the New Balance 530's upper but with a flatter sole and uppers of suede, leather, and mesh in shades of white, brown, and beige.

Miu Miu's next New Balance sneakers are nowhere near as thrashed as the pairs that preceded them but they do have a similarly lived-in look, which pairs neatly with the current Miu Miu vibe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And, most importantly, they're proof that Miu Miu can make any ordinary shoe extra.

New Balance's 574, once the most mainstream silhouette in its lineup? Suddenly fashion-forward. New Balance's 530, a sneaker so ubiquitously dadcore that it's available at retailers as mass as ASOS and Urban Outfitters? Next-level advanced.