The Thigh’s the Limit With MM6 Maison Margiela’s Salomons

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Salomon/MM6 Maison Margiela

Brand: MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon

Model: Cross Wader

Price: $515

Release Date: September 28

Buy: Maison Margiela

Editor’s Notes: Salomon’s collaborative partnership with MM6 Maison Margiela is eye-catching if nothing else.

Since their debut collaboration in late 2022, where MM6 Maison Margiela took on Salomon’s  Cross High and Low sneakers, the pair have continued to gain traction with unorthodox takes on traditionally orthodox trail silhouettes.

Despite the ever-growing arsenal of Salomon x MM6 Maison Margiela footwear (one which will soon welcome a new XT-4 mule), there’s one silhouette that stands head and shoulders above the rest (literally), and it’s available online now: the Cross Wader.

Salomon/MM6 Maison Margiela

Initially revealed during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023, the collaborative Cross Wader is a highly unconventional interpretation of the outdoor sports brand’s signature silhouette.

Merging a skin-tight, thigh-high silhouette with a molded, high-grip rubber sole, the sneakers find the balance between the rugged practicality of a trail running shoe and the sensuality of a thigh-high boot, and is realized in two elementary colorways.

Arriving alongside two collaborative ADV Skin 5 — Salomon’s best-selling hydration vest — the MM6 Maison Margiela Cross Waders officially launched on September 28, retailing for $515.

Salomon/MM6 Maison Margiela

Described as "a celebration of a shared ethos of innovative, transitional design", Salomon’s ongoing MM6 Maison Margiela partnership only adds to the hype that currently surrounds the world of trail footwear.

And while these thigh-high Cross Waders might not actually be the most practical choice for hitting some undulating trails, they're certainly the most stand out. That's for sure.

