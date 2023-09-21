Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Salomon's In the Kitchen With MM6 Maison Margiela SS24

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 6
Maison Margiela

MM6 Maison Margiela's rise to relevance has been reflected in its consistent collaborations with Salomon, the hip sportswear imprint at the heart of so many stylish fashion team-ups. MM6's Spring/Summer 2024 collection finds the Margiela sub-label at a stylistic peak and, of course, Salomon is still along for the ride.

MM6 SS24 delivers yet another version of the funky XT-4 mule sneakers that MM6 and Salomon debuted for the Resort SS24 season, which means that these shoes will start dropping towards the holiday 2023 season.

Admittedly, it's hard to tell whether MM6's SS24 Salomons are the same shoe because they're buried beneath voluminous pant hems but MM6's press release confirms that its latest collaborative sneaker remains backless.

MM6 and Salomon have dished no less than four prior collaborative offerings, ranging from warped trail sneakers to co-branded vest-bags.

Their work is so good that even Rihanna co-signed the SS23 sneakers.

Initially envisioned as a less-experimental womenswear line, MM6 Maison Margiela has shifted focus in recent seasons to include genderless and menswear items.

The collections remain far more approachable than mainline Margiela but retain house codes, twisting them to fit MM6's needs.

MM6 SS24, for instance, includes hoodies reflective of the hand-printed show invitations and layered dresses that affect the appearance of a one-shouldered apron, styled atop baggy slacks that sure do look like chef pants.

Key-shaped jewelry reflects the house founder's longstanding fascination with DIY, readymade-style accessories.

The Salomon collabs are a the appetizer for MM6's main course, which at one point was intended to itself function as a prelude for mainline Margiela.

But MM6's collections are now plenty potent, allowing creative director John Galliano to take the core Margiela offering to evermore austere heights.

For the rest of us, there are great MM6 Salomons to enjoy.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Printed Shirt
Vilebrequin x Highsnobiet
$235
Image on Highsnobiety
Sacoche Screen Shoulder B
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
Club C
Reebok
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • margiela tabi
    Shop Our Favorite Margiela Tabis Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 13 Best Back-to-School Backpacks
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Knits Can Make Sweater Season That Little Bit Easier
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Class Is In Session: Our Guide To Back To School Outfits
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Models are photographed wearing MM6 Maison Margiela's Spring/Summer 2024 collection
    Salomon's In the Kitchen With MM6 Maison Margiela SS24
    • Style
  • Herschel Supply
    Classics Can Shake Things Up Too—Herschel Flips The Script
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Senator John Fetterman wears a short-sleeved shirt, shorts & HOKA sneakers in the US Senate subway
    John Fetterman's Slovenly Style Reshaped Senatorial Standards
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stepping Into Style: Celebrating Depop's Sneaker Community
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
    We're in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Heaven
    • Accessories
    • sponsored
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 21 Brands That Define Americana
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023