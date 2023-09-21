Salomon's In the Kitchen With MM6 Maison Margiela SS24

MM6 Maison Margiela's rise to relevance has been reflected in its consistent collaborations with Salomon, the hip sportswear imprint at the heart of so many stylish fashion team-ups. MM6's Spring/Summer 2024 collection finds the Margiela sub-label at a stylistic peak and, of course, Salomon is still along for the ride.

MM6 SS24 delivers yet another version of the funky XT-4 mule sneakers that MM6 and Salomon debuted for the Resort SS24 season, which means that these shoes will start dropping towards the holiday 2023 season.

Admittedly, it's hard to tell whether MM6's SS24 Salomons are the same shoe because they're buried beneath voluminous pant hems but MM6's press release confirms that its latest collaborative sneaker remains backless.

MM6 and Salomon have dished no less than four prior collaborative offerings, ranging from warped trail sneakers to co-branded vest-bags.

Their work is so good that even Rihanna co-signed the SS23 sneakers.

Initially envisioned as a less-experimental womenswear line, MM6 Maison Margiela has shifted focus in recent seasons to include genderless and menswear items.

The collections remain far more approachable than mainline Margiela but retain house codes, twisting them to fit MM6's needs.

MM6 SS24, for instance, includes hoodies reflective of the hand-printed show invitations and layered dresses that affect the appearance of a one-shouldered apron, styled atop baggy slacks that sure do look like chef pants.

Key-shaped jewelry reflects the house founder's longstanding fascination with DIY, readymade-style accessories.

The Salomon collabs are a the appetizer for MM6's main course, which at one point was intended to itself function as a prelude for mainline Margiela.

But MM6's collections are now plenty potent, allowing creative director John Galliano to take the core Margiela offering to evermore austere heights.

For the rest of us, there are great MM6 Salomons to enjoy.