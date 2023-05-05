Moncler Thickened the adidas Campus Plot, Literally

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

Back in February, Moncler staged its "Art of Genius" presentation, another one of its had-to-be-there shows showcasing its stacked lineup of forthcoming collaborations, including a team-up with adidas.

In addition to some joint-effort apparel, the brands also teased some collaborative NMD S1 shoes — all expected to be released later this year. But that may not be all.

Recently, alleged images of a Moncler x adidas Campus surfaced, revealing a thick spin on the classic adidas silhouette — who, by the way, is making quite the comeback (a special thanks to the 00s rendition).

Like the NMD S1 teased during the Moncler Genius show, Moncler's adidas Campus arrives with a puffer-like upper and a bungee-style lace system.'Tis another Moncler puffer for your feet, if you will.

The pairs appear in a tonal black and royal blue scheme (reported sample pairs are already up for grabs on Grailed). Per photos, the collaborative Moncler x adidas shoes finish with Campus branding on the padded upper while dual logo action strikes elsewhere.

Interestingly, the Moncler x adidas sneakers appear to boast an elevated Superstar-level sole, though.

Before, we spotted some Moncler x adidas footwear shaped just like the Campus spins, rendered in neon and, again, royal blue. However, a "Moncler" replaced the Campus branding on the upper with these pairs.

Moncler x adidas isn't expected till "late 2023," per adidas. So until we receive official details from the two, we just have these rumored teasers and vibes to go by in the meantime.

