Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Moncler to Phase Out Animal Fur By 2024

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

In a bid to lower its environmental impact, Moncler will stop using animal fur in all of its collections by 2024.

The luxury outerwear brand, whose current offerings feature both genuine and faux fur trim, will stop sourcing the animal byproduct this year. Moncler's Fall/Winter 2023 collection, slated to hit shelves in 2024, will be the last to include real fur.

One of the world's hottest fashion labels, Moncler announced the move as part of its latest release, a new collection of ready-to-wear made with eco-conscious components such as recycled nylon and down sourced from the food industry, certified by the Down Integrity System and Traceability (DIST) Protocol.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Moncler's decision to go fur-free follows in the footsteps of several major fashion players, including luxury conglomerate Kering (the group's houses include Bottega VenetaBalenciaga, and Gucci, an early adopter of the fur-free movement), online retailer MyTheresa, and department store Nordstrom.

Before high fashion went faux, online protest began driving the shift to a fur-less future. As Angela Waters wrote for Highsnobiety in 2019, viral videos of animal abuse at the hands of fur farmers have become the new (and more effective) red paint.

Social media and its proliferation of call-out culture has also driven the disreputation of animal fur. Even the queen of the internet, Kim Kardashian, declared that faux fur was her "new" thing in an Instagram post from 2018.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Fur farming is an undeniably cruel practice, but our collective shift to faux substitutes comes with its own set of issues.

For example — most faux fur is made from forms of plastic such as acrylic, modacrylic and polyester, none of which are biodegradable.

Moncler's step towards a fur-less future is commendable, certainly, and hopefully a move that won't see genuine fur replaced by plastic.

Sold out
Entire StudiosFluffy Fleece Dune
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stan RayOG Painter Pant Raw Denim
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 Advanced Black Phantom
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Wind? Rain? Snow? These Weatherproof Jackets Have You Covered
  • Moncler's Mercedes x NIGO Collab Is Genius
  • Moncler Grenoble FW25 Took Skiwear to New Universal Heights
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • Moncler's Monster Trail Sneaker Is as Techy as It Is Clean
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now