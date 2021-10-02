Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Moncler x and Wander Has Got Us Planning Our Next Expedition

Written by Alek Rose in Style

For labels that have made their name in a niche and since perfected it, one of the biggest struggles can be breaking from the self-imposed mold. That’s when a sub-brand comes in useful. Take Moncler, for example, which has been making some of the best outdoor garments since 1952. The French imprint has succeeded in cracking the worlds of luxury and streetwear with its Moncler Genius sub-label and the latest successful bid for our wallets and wardrobes comes in the form of Moncler x and Wander.

and Wander was launched in 2011 by Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori. Combining equal parts fashion know-how and outdoor technology, it’s positioned perfectly to capitalize on the luxury outdoor clothing trend of the moment as well as being the ideal collaboration partner for Moncler Genius.

Moncler x and Wander is the meeting of two eras — the classic and the novel — which reside within the same sphere. The collection offers a mixture of street-ready styling with big logo details and outdoor engineering from taped-seam jackets and waterproof pants.

Shop the whole collection here

Shop our top picks from Moncler x and Wander below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Moncler Genius
and Wander Itabashi Jacke
$1600
Image on Highsnobiety
Moncler Genius
and Wander Itabashi Jacke
$1600
Image on Highsnobiety
Moncler Genius
and Wander Pants
$600
Image on Highsnobiety
Moncler Genius
and Wander Printed T-Shir
$380
Image on Highsnobiety
Moncler Genius
and Wander Printed T-Shir
$380

