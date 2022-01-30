Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Moon Boots Just Got The Highsnobiety Yeehaw Treatment

Written by Lia McGarrigle in Style
Brand: Highsnobiety x Moon Boots

Release Date: Wednesday, January 26

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: Whether it was Dua Lipa or Lil Nas X who convinced you, it's clear that Moon Boots are back in a big way. We've already talked about how this Y2k throwback has become our favorite winter shoe, and now we're releasing our own take on the modern classic.

Moon Boots first hit the market in the '70s, after the brand's founder Giancarlo Zanatta was inspired by the space-age boots worn by astronauts during the Apollo 11 moon landing. Soon, Moon Boots became a futuristic après ski essential before being adopted for city wear in the 2000s and being worn by Y2K icons including Paris Hilton, Snooki, Victoria Beckham, and Kim Kardashian, among others.

For our collab, we wanted to update the Moon Boot yet again, and give it a Space Cowboy makeover. Arriving in black, red, and blue colorways, each boot has a patchwork bandana design which Highsnobiety Design Director Nin Truong says was added to: “inject a bit of streetwear into après-ski wear.” Crafted from nylon fabrics that offer protection in the rain and snow, subtle branding is also added to the back of the boot, engraved into its mudguard.

What's more, we're also dropping matching bandana sweaters to match the colorways of each boot. The fuzzy alpaca sweaters feature the same bandana print all-over to be paired either with the Highsnobiety Icon Boot or with your favorite sneakers.

Highsnobiety x Moon Boots is available now, with prices ranging from $115 for the sweater and $225 for the boots.

Sold out
Multiple colors
Moon Boot x HighsnobietyIcon Boot Bandana Black
$205.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Moon Boot x HighsnobietyIcon Boot Bandana Red
$205.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Moon Boot x HighsnobietyIcon Boot Bandana Blue
$205.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyBandana Alpaca Sweater Black
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyBandana Alpaca Sweater Red
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyBandana Alpaca Sweater Blue
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.

