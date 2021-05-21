Lil Nas X & His Moon Boots Take Fit Goals to Another Planet

Those wishing to mark the arrival of warmer weather with crisp white fits have a new advocate: Lil Nas X. The pop star turned heads yesterday when he flipped the script on his previous satanic style and stepped out in New York in a divine white ensemble instead.

In his art, Lil Nas X has recently been controversially toeing the line between the celestial and diabolical. This time around he emerged like a steezy angel wearing a sleeveless shirt open – with nothing underneath but a rosary – coupled with glossy off-white trousers, and a white Telfar Shopping bag. The outfit is anything but demure – but when did we ever expect demure from Mr. Nas X? The whole look was quite literally elevated by a pair of platform... moon boots? We don't know what to call these multi-story wonders, nor who they are by, but we love them nonetheless.

Time and time again, Lil Nas X has proven to us that he's a fit god and this astral look is just the latest facet of that legacy. More than giving us a fashion code to duplicate, like many of the rapper's fits, it's much more a lesson in defining — and embracing —your own brand of style, whatever that may be.

Now, with actual IRL outings moving into the realm of reality, we suggest making like Lil Nas X and pulling out all the stops, even if they might be "outrageous." What's more, below we've given a few suggestions on how to nail the look — although, to fully recreate the vibe you'll need to hack the arms off the shirt yourself (and do so at your own risk).