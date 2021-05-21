Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Lil Nas X & His Moon Boots Take Fit Goals to Another Planet

Written by Sarah Osei in Style

Those wishing to mark the arrival of warmer weather with crisp white fits have a new advocate: Lil Nas X. The pop star turned heads yesterday when he flipped the script on his previous satanic style and stepped out in New York in a divine white ensemble instead.

In his art, Lil Nas X has recently been controversially toeing the line between the celestial and diabolical. This time around he emerged like a steezy angel wearing a sleeveless shirt open – with nothing underneath but a rosary – coupled with glossy off-white trousers, and a white Telfar Shopping bag. The outfit is anything but demure – but when did we ever expect demure from Mr. Nas X? The whole look was quite literally elevated by a pair of platform... moon boots? We don't know what to call these multi-story wonders, nor who they are by, but we love them nonetheless.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Time and time again, Lil Nas X has proven to us that he's a fit god and this astral look is just the latest facet of that legacy. More than giving us a fashion code to duplicate, like many of the rapper's fits, it's much more a lesson in defining — and embracing —your own brand of style, whatever that may be.

Now, with actual IRL outings moving into the realm of reality, we suggest making like Lil Nas X and pulling out all the stops, even if they might be "outrageous." What's more, below we've given a few suggestions on how to nail the look — although, to fully recreate the vibe you'll need to hack the arms off the shirt yourself (and do so at your own risk).

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Junya Watanabe MAN x Levi
Trucker Denim Jacket
$308
Image on Highsnobiety
Jil Sander
Satin Trousers
$790
Image on Highsnobiety
Telfar
Shopping Bag Large
$347
Image on Highsnobiety
Swear
Fatalis Nitro Sneakers
$375
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • SVD is Bringing adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria to Madrid
  • Another Rare Lunar Phenomenon: the Pink Moon(Swatch)
  • _J.L-A.L_'s FW25 Menswear Is on Another Planet (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Tekla’s Puffy Socks Are Basically Cozy Moon Boots for Indoors
  • Will Lil Yachty’s "Croc" Air Force 1s Silence the Critics?
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Zipped-up Slip-On Chunkster Is a Suede Summer Treat
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • CDG’s Best Vans Sneaker Is Suddenly Luxe AF
  • Aaron Levine, Magician of Menswear, Is Building the Permanent Wardrobe
  • This adidas Shoe Is the Mercedes of Sneakers — Literally
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now