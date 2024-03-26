Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Swatch & OMEGA's Snoopy MoonSwatch: Everything You Need to Know

in WatchesWords By Tayler Willson

OMEGA and Swatch’s long-awaited Snoopy-inspired MoonSwatch is finally releasing following months of drawn-out online speculation.

Swatch and OMEGA first posted a teaser of a potential Snoopy MoonSwatch back in January, before a follow-up video of Snoopy holding a birthday cake landed in early February.

This had Peanuts fans and casual watch collectors alike swarming the Swatch Instagram comment section, questioning the collaboration’s potential release date.

Then on March 20, Swatch and OMEGA finally confirmed the collaboration by offering a glimpse of the now-hyped Snoopy MoonSwatch, which comes equipped with a moonphase function that displays the current phase of the moon on its dial — a first for the MoonSwatch series.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The two brand’s also revealed that the "Mission to Moonphase" (as it’s officially named) Snoopy MoonSwatch will officially release on March 26, 2024, the date of the next full moon, and only at "select Swatch stores" according to the brand.

When it comes to pricing, unlike Swatch and OMEGA’s regular MoonSwatch collabs that retail for around $260, its new Snoopy-inspired timepiece will cost almost ten-times that at $2,400 each.

Plus, as with all other Bioceramic Moonswatches, each customer will be allowed to purchase one watch only, per day, and per Swatch store.

Swatch and OMEGA’s new MoonSwatch has been a long time coming. Following a stacked 2023 that saw monthly MoonSwatch releases, fans have had to go a long time without a MoonSwatch in 2024. But hey, better late than never, right?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente x Highsnob
Ich bin ein Berliner Hood
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Nylon Cap
$50
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • It’s Here: Swatch & OMEGA’s Snoopy MoonSwatch!
    • Watches
  • Swatch & OMEGA's Snoopy-Fied MoonSwatch Is Coming
    • Watches
  • How to Improve Swatch & OMEGA's Moonswatch? Just Add Snoopy
    • Watches
  • It's Time: OMEGA's MoonSwatch Suitcases Are Here
    • Watches
  • Where to Buy Swatch x OMEGA's Final Moonswatch of 2023
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • The Athleisure of Hair Accessories Is Still Going Strong
    • Beauty
  • The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Luxury's K-Pop Gold Rush Is in Uncharted Territory — Literally
    • Style
  • The Paul Mescal Genre of Outfits
    • Style
  • UNDERCOVER Is Making Recovery Mules Streetwear
    • Sneakers
  • Seven Ways to Earn Your Stripes
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024