Swatch & OMEGA's Snoopy MoonSwatch: Everything You Need to Know

OMEGA and Swatch’s long-awaited Snoopy-inspired MoonSwatch is finally releasing following months of drawn-out online speculation.

Swatch and OMEGA first posted a teaser of a potential Snoopy MoonSwatch back in January, before a follow-up video of Snoopy holding a birthday cake landed in early February.

This had Peanuts fans and casual watch collectors alike swarming the Swatch Instagram comment section, questioning the collaboration’s potential release date.

Then on March 20, Swatch and OMEGA finally confirmed the collaboration by offering a glimpse of the now-hyped Snoopy MoonSwatch, which comes equipped with a moonphase function that displays the current phase of the moon on its dial — a first for the MoonSwatch series.

The two brand’s also revealed that the "Mission to Moonphase" (as it’s officially named) Snoopy MoonSwatch will officially release on March 26, 2024, the date of the next full moon, and only at "select Swatch stores" according to the brand.

When it comes to pricing, unlike Swatch and OMEGA’s regular MoonSwatch collabs that retail for around $260, its new Snoopy-inspired timepiece will cost almost ten-times that at $2,400 each.

Plus, as with all other Bioceramic Moonswatches, each customer will be allowed to purchase one watch only, per day, and per Swatch store.

Swatch and OMEGA’s new MoonSwatch has been a long time coming. Following a stacked 2023 that saw monthly MoonSwatch releases, fans have had to go a long time without a MoonSwatch in 2024. But hey, better late than never, right?