Christopher Kane Is Bringing More Joy to Your Workout

If you're one of millions who — gasp — don't actually enjoy exercise, you can at least put on a convincing front with Christopher Kane's new activewear collection.

Released under the designer's More Joy lifestyle imprint, the range covers all the bases: bike shorts, running shorts, sports bras, leggings and track pants comprise the gym rat friendly drop.

In line with the brad's past releases, apparel is emblazoned with More Joy's logo and to-the-point phrases — so you can hit the treadmill in a T-shirt reading, "Sex."

The mantra "More Joy" first appeared in Christopher Kane's Fall/Winter 2018 collection, and eventually became a standalone diffusion line of sorts in the summer of 2019.

As the sub-label expanded, More Joy-branded items like eye masks and pajamas became favorites among customers both familiar and new to Kane's oeuvre. When the pandemic hit in early 2020, the popularity of these at-home staples only grew thanks to the catchy slogan.

Unexpected releases including a More Joy vibrator, blanket, and hot water bottle bolstered the brand's appeal.

"It started as a fashion thing but it became much deeper than that," Tammy Kane, Christopher's sister and business partner, explained in an interview from 2020. "It’s like a reminder that there’s more joy to be had if you just keep going."

Now, More Joy's uplifting approach continues to provide a welcome antidote to the uncertainty of the pandemic. And, with an expansive range of products under its belt (apparel, accessories, homeware, underwear, jewelry, and swim have all been given a joyous makeover), the line is likely here to stay.

More joy, indeed!