Highsnobiety's Most-Read News of 2021

2021: whew, what a year.

It's impossible to sum up everything that happened over the past 12 months in one coherent thought — and I'd dissuade you from trying, because we've had a pretty dystopian year.

In the Highsnobiety universe though, things looked a little different.

Between fashion industry shake-ups, the rise of designer NFTs, and the puzzling popularity of one comedian who shall not be named, we've had a lot to discuss.

But what you, our readers, clicked on is far more important than what dominated the news cycle this year.

Below, Highsnobiety's 20 most-read news posts of 2021, ordered by pageviews. (For variety's sake, we've omitted anything Kanye West-related.) Happy scrolling!

Hail Satan! MSCHF Is Sneakily Selling Chick-fil-A on Sundays

MSCHF

Prankster art collective MSCHF flipped the bird to Chick-fil-A's policy of shuttering on Sundays (because religion) by re-selling the chicken joint's famous sandwiches on the most pious day of the week.

Unpacking Drake's Creepy "Way 2 Sexy" Music Video

Getty Images / Jerritt Clark

Hot off Drake's Certified Lover Boy, "Way 2 Sexy" is a ridiculous track with an equally ridiculous — and unsettling — music video to match.

Apple Is Finally Working on the iPhone Flip We've Been Waiting For

Getty Images / NurPhoto

This year in questionable tech, Apple might be working on a foldable smartphone.

Jean Paul Gaultier Announces “The End”

Getty Images / PAT/ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

French couturier Jean Paul Gaultier put the fashion world on alert with a cryptic Instagram post simply reading, "The end."

Twitter Reacts to the Dior 1s Stealing the Show at the Inauguration

Getty Images / Alex Wong

What's a bigger flex than getting invited to inauguration? Wearing a pair of Dior Air Jordan 1s to inauguration.

Nike’s “UNC” Air Jordan 4 Drops Stateside Today

Nike

Jordan Brand dropped Michael Jordan's fourth sneaker in blue, a rare colorway for the model, cementing the shoe as a collectible.

Here’s What’s Rumored About Nike SNKRS Day 2021

A Ma Maniere

Every August, Nike celebrates the anniversary of the SNKRS app with a slew of special drops and giveaways, the subject of much speculation in the lead-up to the event.

This 100,000-Piece LEGO City Belongs In a Museum

Ekow Nimako

Artist Ekow Nimako constructed a 30-square-foot cityscape from 100,000 LEGOs — no small feat.

Where to Buy 4/20’s 'South Park' x adidas Campus 80s Today

adidas

4/20 + South Park + adidas = a trio guaranteed to birth one the year's buzziest shoes.

The “University Blue” Air Jordan 1 Drops Today

Nike

Nike paid homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with an Air Jordan 1 rendered in the school's colors.

Sorry, But These Are the Absolute Worst Met Gala 'Fits

Getty Images / John Shearer/WireImage

A round-up of the celebrities who missed the assignment completely.

Paris Saint-Germain's New Air Jordan 1 Is Better Than the Last

Nike

The French football club channeled its fourth kit with a purple-y pink AJ1.

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1: Virgil Abloh Unites Giants

louis vuitton

Another testament to the genius of Virgil Abloh, the late designer melded two cultural symbols: Nike's ever-popular Air Force 1 and Louis Vuitton's monogram.

Playboi Carti Finally Begins 'Narcissist' Tour... Without a New Album

Getty Images / Jeff Hahne

Playboi Carti's latest tour, wrapping up on December 23, is an outing that seems to have zero purpose.

Welcome Homer: Frank Ocean Reveals New Luxury Brand

András Ladocsi

With a resumé that's anything but superfluous, Frank Ocean pleasantly surprised fans with the launch of Homer, a luxury jewelry line.

Pete Davidson’s Street Style Has Made Him the World’s Most Eligible Bachelor

Backgrid

The secret to Pete Davidson's prolific love life might just be his style.

Justin Bieber's $330K Custom Rolls-Royce Does Not Look Real

Backgrid

Justin Bieber requested a pretty bizarre makeover for his $330,000 Rolls Royce Wraith.

The New Aimé Leon Dore NB550s Are at the Top of Our Wish List

Aimé Leon Dore

Adding to the hype surrounding Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance 550, the sneaker coincided with the news that Teddy Santis would take over as creative director of the dad shoe giant.

Travis Scott's McNugget Pillow Is an "Expectation vs Reality" Mood

Getty Images / Jerritt Clark / Highsnobiety

The disgraced rapper's chicken nugget-shaped body pillow was not a hit with customers, to put it lightly.

Starting Today, You Can Customize the Nike Dunk Low

Nike

The launch of Nike By You, a sneaker customization program, was a godsend for fans of the Swoosh.