The MR PORTER Tee Store Features the Best Exclusive T-Shirts

Written by Alek Rose in Style

If anyone knows the importance of a T-shirt in the modern wardrobe it’s MR PORTER, the one-stop destination for all menswear needs. And in celebration of this simple staple, MR PORTER has launched its exclusive Tee Store. From rave-influenced designs to skate tees, the Tee Store comprises a number of Mr. P-only styles from some of the hottest designers, including Polite Worldwide, Kapital, Acne Studios, and many more.

Calling on some of the moment's most popular brands, MR PORTER taps established and up-and-coming labels in an attempt to round up the zeitgeist of T-shirt design. Established giants like Acne Studios hang alongside new names like Sorry in Advance or Stockholm Surf Club.

This year, the MR PORTER Tee Store doesn't just comprise tees, either. The addition of hoodies, sweaters, and accessories is accompanied by more unorthodox pieces like rugs and more.

The best thing about the whole Mr. Porter Tee Store initiative is that profits from the sale of exclusive drops from May 13 to May 26 2022 will be donated to the MR PORTER Health In Mind Fund powered by Movember to support men's mental and physical health initiatives.

Shop the MR PORTER Tee Store

Shop some of our favorite pieces from the MR PORTER Tee Store below.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Sorry In Advance
Jersey T-Shirt
$80
Image on Highsnobiety
Emotionally Unavailable
Mental Health T-Shirt
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Paradise
Happy Everything T-Shirt
$45
Image on Highsnobiety
Paradise
Beanie
$45
Image on Highsnobiety
Polite Worldwide
Puff Print T-Shirt
$195
Image on Highsnobiety
Friends With Animals
Talk T-Shirt
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Friends With Animals
Rug
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
Sorry In Advance
Mental Health T-Shirt
$80
Image on Highsnobiety
Pasadena Leisure Club
Baseball Cap
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
Stockholm Surfboard Club
Dolphin T-Shirt
$130
Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

