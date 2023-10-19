Sign up to never miss a drop
MSCHF's Big Red Boot Is Black. Er, Back. Er, Both

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 4
mschf

MSCHF's Big Red Boot ain't red anymore. Meet the Big Black Boot and it's stomping your way just in time for Halloween. Scary!

First seen in July, MSCHF's Big Black Boot is exactly what it sounds like — a blacked-out iteration of the giant, Astro Boy-inspired shoe that broke the internet when MSCHF debuted 'em in early 2023.

If you've seen the Big Red Boot, you already get the picture.

MSCHF's Big Black Boot drops October 26 at 2pm EST for $350 on MSCHF's website and the MSCHF Sneakers app, allowing you to more accurately dress like anime Frankenstein or Kanye West in Balenciaga for Halloween. You're welcome.

Seen in the campaign imagery on Mitch Modes — stylist for Playboi Carti and friend of The Weeknd — the Big Black Boot, again, does just what it says. It's the black version of the red boot that MSCHF dropped in February.

It is comparably more wearable than its Big Red forebear, I suppose, but ain't that a low bar?

1 / 9
mschf

Even still, nothing's gonna hit the same as the OG Big Red Boot, which exploded across the internet with the force of a thousand Kim Kardashian Paper covers. It was everywhere, generating memes, backlash, and even an inexplicable WWE appearance.

You couldn't avoid the Big Red Boots even if you tried. Hell, I did! And I couldn't! Even on the streets of New York, MSCHF's Big Red Boot was the topic of conversation for a hot, red minute.

Big Red Burnout followed, as MSCHF's creation went so viral that it became too mass.

The follow-up Crocs collaboration was poised to once again dominate the discourse and, sure, it raised plenty of eyebrows, but it didn't move the needle the same way that its red predecessor (red-ecessor?) once did.

So I expect MSCHF's Big Black Boot to be a drop designed specifically for the heads, the folks who feel that they can actually rock these big black shoes. Or at least folks looking for a terribly expensive Halloween costume.

