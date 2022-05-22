Ye’s Extra-Chunky Balenciaga Stompers Prove He’s the Final Boot Boss

The plot surrounding Ye's boot supremacy just thickened (literally), and you can thank Balenciaga for the next big step in his booted agenda.

While attending Balenciaga's Spring 2023 show supporting his BFF Demna, Kanye West opted for a full layered Balenciaga 'fit (mind you, it was an 80-degree day in NYC today) including what might be his chunkiest boots to date.

"Cartoon feet," "Not Ye looking like those 00's Mattel Rescue Heroes action figures in 'em boots," and "them boots can't be real" are just a few of many universal reactions to Ye's new ensemble.

The Frankenstein boots were also seen stomping down the runway during Balenciaga's latest runway presentation, along with an adidas collaboration and other chunky takes by Triple S kicks.

The Balenciaga Spring '23 boots boast a boxy rubber structure joined by a swollen toe box and laces resting on top of a hefty lug sole.

In all honesty, the shoes look very animated and almost unbelievable, making the footwear another prime example of Demna's unconventional un-fashionable aesthetic at play (or he's just trolling us at this point).

Indeed, we can't be so shocked that these Balenciaga boots are actually a thing, considering the brand carries a fair share of wild pieces like its completely-gutted Paris sneaker.

The Hulk-esque Spring '23 boots aren't Balenciaga's first time in big boot-dom. The brand has enjoyed previous thick-bodied footwear with its Excavator and Crocs boots (also a Ye fave).

It's no secret that beefy stompers have become an integral part of Ye's uniform. Though Balenciaga's Crocs kickstarted Ye's bulky boot spree, Mr. West has been recently riding the Red Wing boot wave — which saw a huge resurgence, thanks to him and Pharrell Williams.

It looks like Balenciaga's Spring '23 boots have lured Kanye West back to the graces of the brand's footwear, giving him a hulky offering that he could not refuse.