MSCHF's Gobstomper Sneaker Is Back & Extra Sour

The MSCHF Sneakers program continues rolling full-speed ahead as MSCHF keeps the hits coming for the holiday season. Next up, MSCHF's fan-favorite Gobstomper sneaker is coming back and, this time, it tastes like sour gobstoppers.

Well, it actually tastes like nubuck, rubber, and mesh but the new colorway is obviously a play on a different flavor of Gobstopper. Nothing too complicated. Perhaps the next version will be the Chewy Gobstopper.

The MSCHF Gobstomper was first issued earlier this summer and co-signed by both Jimmy Fallon and Pete Davidson, though neither former SNL star allowed their new kicks to get dirty.

That's a shame, because MSCHF designed the Gobstomper to look especially cool once the upper was worn away (if you're curious about the end result, we did the work for you) and the layers hidden beneath were revealed.

The vivid sections of primary colors lightly clash with the muted upper and pared-back midsole, making for a statement shoe that's entirely customizable and surprisingly wearable.

MSCHF's second Gobstomper shoe releases December 6 for $195 on the MSCHF Sneakers app via raffle — but, if you're one of the MSCHF obsessives who leak the collective's drops far before the drop date, you already knew that.

"Obviously we try not to make it easy for people to find things ahead of time but at the end of the day it’s like people who enjoy spoiling movies," MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg recently told Highsnobiety about the brand's leak culture. "Whatever floats your boat."

Leaks or not, MSCHF has been crazy busy lately.

MSCHF recently launched its first art exhibit in New York, where it unveiled another new colorway of a previous MSCHF Sneaker, and introduced its debut handbag, to name but a few high profile goings-ons.

The Sour Gobstomper shoe is more of an extension of a previous idea than a step into the brave new beyond but MSCHF Sneakers does both.

Sometimes it introduces a shoe that explodes the conventional definition of "sneaker," sometimes it simply expands its existing worldview.

The Sour Gobstomper does the neat trick of both reissuing a sold-out design and offering fans a chance at a new iteration that'll probably never be available again, just like a real Gobstopper.