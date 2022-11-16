Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

MSCHF's First Handbag Is Made in Italy (But Not That Italy)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

To describe MSCHF as an art collective oversimplifies the Brooklyn-based group's oeuvre. MSCHF is a jab in the side of our late-capitalist culture, exploring the cheekily dystopian intersection of art, fashion, performance art, and gamified lifestyles in a way that Black Mirror could only aspire to.

Despite the sardonic wit that underlines its designs, everything about MSCHF is thoughtful. From its drop websites to the actual creations themselves, MSCHF's puckish presentation enshrouds sincere artistic integrity. There's a reason that these guys produce stuff that's both museum-worthy and as hyped as any Supreme drop.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

MSCHF's first handbag, the "Made in Italy," is indicative of its ethos. The hook is that the relatively affordable bag purports to be made in Italy, like luxury bags that command four-figure price tags.

MSCHF's handbag, however, is made in a different Italy. Italy, Texas, that is.

Again, the handbag is clearly an exploration of that "Made in" descriptor that's been bandied about as a barometer of quality for decades. Why should a product's origin of production define its worthiness? Why is one region valued above another?

MSCHF
1 / 6

These kinds of labels are essentially useless nowadays in the stratified fashion industry and no longer guarantee any level of quality.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Consumers still don't have complete transparency on supply chains and have no idea whether a product made in Italy was produced entirely in Italy or simply finished there. Where are the materials sourced from? Are the workers immigrants? MSCHF ponders it all.

So, not only is MSCHF's Made in Italy handbag a parody of the label that so many luxury labels plaster across their products, but it's also a genuinely useful accessory.

MSCHF
1 / 5

Made of quality leather and embossed with stylized branding, MSCHF's Made in Italy handbag is of a similar vein to, say, Telfar's signature accessory.

The bag is utilitarian — big enough for laptops and documents aplenty — and hardy, with multiple strap lengths for easy wear.

It's also priced relatively accessibly, with brown and black bags launching November 15 on MSCHF's handbag website for $550 apiece.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
MSCHF
1 / 9

Appropriately, MSCHF is debuting its not-quite-Italy handbag at a not-quite-Italy restaurant: famous pizza joint Lucali in Brooklyn.

MSCHF isn't just serving up slices (though there are those), it also designed Lucali's first physical menu, which includes the bag amidst some classic Italo-American comfort food.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

MSCHF's made many moves into the space of tangible goods over the past few months, mainly with its instant sell-out sneaker program (co-signed by some surprising celebs, even), though it's dabbled with bags with its OnlyFans drop.

The Made in Italy handbag is the next logical progression. MSCHF is having its cake and eating it too, as both a conversation-starter and a covetable collectible in its own right. How many other handbags can compare?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carne BollenteLove Is Hole You Needs Blanket Blue
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceM2002RVC Team Away Gray
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Disney Fantasia x HighsnobietyStars and Moon Hoodie Blue
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Luxe Watchmaker That Trolled the Smart Watch — Then Made Its Own
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • Stone Island’s First American-Made New Balance, Powered by Its Innovative Archive
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted Clog Is an Extra Luxe & Sporty Birkenstock, Basically
  • Who Else But Coperni Could Create a Tamagotchi Handbag?
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now